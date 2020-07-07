All apartments in San Marino
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

1949 S Euclid Avenue

1949 Euclid Avenue · (626) 318-2113
Location

1949 Euclid Avenue, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
The beautiful two stories Spanish style home is located in the desirable Mission District of San Marino on the quiet street . An attractive brick path leads to the welcoming entry, large, bright living room with fireplace, guest bath and to the formal dining room with picture windows to the back garden. The office / den opens to the side. The kitchen has granite counters, a breakfast alcove and an adjacent bath and laundry and access to the backyard; there is a gas range and dishwasher. Upstairs are four bedrooms and two baths; the master with bath en suite has a walk-in closet. Features include hardwood floors, central HVAC, front balcony, intimate back deck, pretty garden. All the bedrooms are spacious. The home is close to shopping, school and easy access for freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 S Euclid Avenue have any available units?
1949 S Euclid Avenue has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1949 S Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 1949 S Euclid Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1949 S Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1949 S Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 S Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1949 S Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 1949 S Euclid Avenue offer parking?
No, 1949 S Euclid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1949 S Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1949 S Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 S Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 1949 S Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1949 S Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1949 S Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 S Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1949 S Euclid Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1949 S Euclid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1949 S Euclid Avenue has units with air conditioning.
