1949 S Euclid Avenue

The beautiful two stories Spanish style home is located in the desirable Mission District of San Marino on the quiet street . An attractive brick path leads to the welcoming entry, large, bright living room with fireplace, guest bath and to the formal dining room with picture windows to the back garden. The office / den opens to the side. The kitchen has granite counters, a breakfast alcove and an adjacent bath and laundry and access to the backyard; there is a gas range and dishwasher. Upstairs are four bedrooms and two baths; the master with bath en suite has a walk-in closet. Features include hardwood floors, central HVAC, front balcony, intimate back deck, pretty garden. All the bedrooms are spacious. The home is close to shopping, school and easy access for freeways.