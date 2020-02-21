1820 Saint Albans

Amenities

The 4 bedroom, 4 bath main house features original character with modern amenities. Large eat-in kitchen with Viking Professional appliances. Dining room has views of the all glass-tiled pool and spa and direct access to the heated and air conditioned indoor/outdoor room with fireplace. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The garage/pool house boasts a large and luxurious executive office with 3/4 bath. The 650 sq. ft.(approx) finished craft/game room/storage area with hardwood floor and 1/2 bath above the garage is a real find! Motorized driveway gate opens to stone courtyard and 3-car heated and air conditioned garage with travertine floors. Estimated sq. footage of main house includes 312 sq. ft. (approx) indoor/outdoor room. Downstairs bedroom has a closet, but is currently configured as a Den.