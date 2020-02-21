All apartments in San Marino
Last updated February 21 2020 at 10:25 PM

1820 Saint Albans

1820 Saint Albans Road · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Saint Albans Road, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Remodeled From Top to Bottom, Inside and Out.

The 4 bedroom, 4 bath main house features original character with modern amenities. Large eat-in kitchen with Viking Professional appliances. Dining room has views of the all glass-tiled pool and spa and direct access to the heated and air conditioned indoor/outdoor room with fireplace. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The garage/pool house boasts a large and luxurious executive office with 3/4 bath. The 650 sq. ft.(approx) finished craft/game room/storage area with hardwood floor and 1/2 bath above the garage is a real find! Motorized driveway gate opens to stone courtyard and 3-car heated and air conditioned garage with travertine floors. Estimated sq. footage of main house includes 312 sq. ft. (approx) indoor/outdoor room. Downstairs bedroom has a closet, but is currently configured as a Den.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Saint Albans have any available units?
1820 Saint Albans doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 1820 Saint Albans have?
Some of 1820 Saint Albans's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Saint Albans currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Saint Albans is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Saint Albans pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Saint Albans is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 1820 Saint Albans offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Saint Albans offers parking.
Does 1820 Saint Albans have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Saint Albans does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Saint Albans have a pool?
Yes, 1820 Saint Albans has a pool.
Does 1820 Saint Albans have accessible units?
No, 1820 Saint Albans does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Saint Albans have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Saint Albans does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Saint Albans have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1820 Saint Albans has units with air conditioning.

