Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

1762 Oak Grove Avenue

1762 Oak Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1762 Oak Grove Avenue, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The Romboz house built in 1929 by Weston and Weston captures the essence of Spanish Revival. Sited on nearly an acre of lushly landscaped gardens the residence resonates with original architectural details. The formal entrance includes a custom tile walkway and a stunning front door entry with original tile and fixtures. A highlight of the home is the Intricate wood detailing featured in the ceilings of the formal rooms. The stately living and dining rooms include lead glass windows, custom tilework, wine cellar with refrigeration and a magnificent wood burning fireplace in the living room. A cozy study adjacent to updated kitchen w-state of the art appliances and a cozy den w/fireplace. 3 suites with their own bath. Manicured gardens and pool. 3 car detached garage. Gated and private.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1762 Oak Grove Avenue have any available units?
1762 Oak Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 1762 Oak Grove Avenue have?
Some of 1762 Oak Grove Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1762 Oak Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1762 Oak Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1762 Oak Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1762 Oak Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 1762 Oak Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1762 Oak Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 1762 Oak Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1762 Oak Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1762 Oak Grove Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1762 Oak Grove Avenue has a pool.
Does 1762 Oak Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1762 Oak Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1762 Oak Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1762 Oak Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1762 Oak Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1762 Oak Grove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
