1762 Oak Grove Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

The Romboz house built in 1929 by Weston and Weston captures the essence of Spanish Revival. Sited on nearly an acre of lushly landscaped gardens the residence resonates with original architectural details. The formal entrance includes a custom tile walkway and a stunning front door entry with original tile and fixtures. A highlight of the home is the Intricate wood detailing featured in the ceilings of the formal rooms. The stately living and dining rooms include lead glass windows, custom tilework, wine cellar with refrigeration and a magnificent wood burning fireplace in the living room. A cozy study adjacent to updated kitchen w-state of the art appliances and a cozy den w/fireplace. 3 suites with their own bath. Manicured gardens and pool. 3 car detached garage. Gated and private.