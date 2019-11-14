1730 Banning Way

Amenities

This home is a picture-perfect Cape Cod w/ tremendous curb appeal! An All-American storybook home w/ an iconic white picket fence located on a peaceful, tree-lined street in San Marino's Mission District. A large, bright living room greets you upon entry w/ a handsome fireplace making the room an inviting gathering place. Next, find the formal dining room w/ classic wainscoting & elegant French doors opening to a covered back patio. The layout creates an indoor-outdoor flow perfect for entertaining. The stunning updated kitchen complete w/ the finest appointments include a SubZero refrigerator, professional grade Dynasty 6 burner stove, & a custom island. You'll love the cozy breakfast nook! The first floor also includes a powder room & a spacious bedroom easily used as a playroom/home office. Upstairs rests 2 bedrooms & the master en suite. The bedrooms are spacious, bright, & airy w/ custom shutters, recessed lighting, & plenty of closet space. The master bedroom includes an elegantsitting area for relaxing, a large walk-in closet w/ custom built-ins, & a 2nd fireplace. The master bathroom boasts a large tub, standalone shower, & custom vanity. The private backyard features a sparkling pool & 2 car garage. This elegant home is a dream come true!