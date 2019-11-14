All apartments in San Marino
Location

1730 Banning Way, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home is a picture-perfect Cape Cod w/ tremendous curb appeal! An All-American storybook home w/ an iconic white picket fence located on a peaceful, tree-lined street in San Marino's Mission District. A large, bright living room greets you upon entry w/ a handsome fireplace making the room an inviting gathering place. Next, find the formal dining room w/ classic wainscoting & elegant French doors opening to a covered back patio. The layout creates an indoor-outdoor flow perfect for entertaining. The stunning updated kitchen complete w/ the finest appointments include a SubZero refrigerator, professional grade Dynasty 6 burner stove, & a custom island. You'll love the cozy breakfast nook! The first floor also includes a powder room & a spacious bedroom easily used as a playroom/home office. Upstairs rests 2 bedrooms & the master en suite. The bedrooms are spacious, bright, & airy w/ custom shutters, recessed lighting, & plenty of closet space. The master bedroom includes an elegantsitting area for relaxing, a large walk-in closet w/ custom built-ins, & a 2nd fireplace. The master bathroom boasts a large tub, standalone shower, & custom vanity. The private backyard features a sparkling pool & 2 car garage. This elegant home is a dream come true!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Banning Way have any available units?
1730 Banning Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 1730 Banning Way have?
Some of 1730 Banning Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Banning Way currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Banning Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Banning Way pet-friendly?
No, 1730 Banning Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 1730 Banning Way offer parking?
Yes, 1730 Banning Way offers parking.
Does 1730 Banning Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 Banning Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Banning Way have a pool?
Yes, 1730 Banning Way has a pool.
Does 1730 Banning Way have accessible units?
No, 1730 Banning Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Banning Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 Banning Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 Banning Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 Banning Way does not have units with air conditioning.

