Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This Charming updated two story home offers wonderful, open floor plan with many features. Bright and airy. Living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 baths. Central air and heat. New kitchen with lots of cabinets. Granite counter-top and stainless steel appliance. New interior paint, new carpet and new flooring. Convenient location. It is only few minutes away from San Marino Schools. Must see to appreciate.