Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:03 AM

1410 San Marino Avenue

1410 San Marino Avenue · (626) 536-1686
Location

1410 San Marino Avenue, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,680

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3792 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
piano room
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful and updated two story colonial style house located in the heart of San Marino. The marble entryway opens up to curved staircase and grand chandelier. Updated gourmet kitchen features Sub-Zero refrigerator, Viking gas stove with additional dual wok burners and commercial range hood, granite counter tops and center island. Second floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a large open den/office area, and a spacious master suite with walk-in closet and wet bar. Fourth bedroom is downstairs with additional study/piano room that could be used as fifth bedroom. Tons of built in cabinetry and closets throughout. Laundry room with utility sink. Central vacuum, dual zone central air conditioning, built-in hair dryers in every full bathroom. Sparkling pool and spa with a full guest bathroom outside. 2 car detached garage. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and 210 freeway. Home is partially furnished including a grand piano. Listed by Janice Meng, Dilbeck Real Estate. Please email info@themenggroup.com for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 San Marino Avenue have any available units?
1410 San Marino Avenue has a unit available for $7,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1410 San Marino Avenue have?
Some of 1410 San Marino Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 San Marino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1410 San Marino Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 San Marino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1410 San Marino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 1410 San Marino Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1410 San Marino Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1410 San Marino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 San Marino Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 San Marino Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1410 San Marino Avenue has a pool.
Does 1410 San Marino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1410 San Marino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 San Marino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 San Marino Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 San Marino Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1410 San Marino Avenue has units with air conditioning.
