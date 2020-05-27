1410 San Marino Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking piano room pool garage hot tub

Beautiful and updated two story colonial style house located in the heart of San Marino. The marble entryway opens up to curved staircase and grand chandelier. Updated gourmet kitchen features Sub-Zero refrigerator, Viking gas stove with additional dual wok burners and commercial range hood, granite counter tops and center island. Second floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a large open den/office area, and a spacious master suite with walk-in closet and wet bar. Fourth bedroom is downstairs with additional study/piano room that could be used as fifth bedroom. Tons of built in cabinetry and closets throughout. Laundry room with utility sink. Central vacuum, dual zone central air conditioning, built-in hair dryers in every full bathroom. Sparkling pool and spa with a full guest bathroom outside. 2 car detached garage. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and 210 freeway. Home is partially furnished including a grand piano. Listed by Janice Meng, Dilbeck Real Estate. Please email info@themenggroup.com for more information.