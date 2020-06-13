/
accessible apartments
49 Accessible Apartments for rent in San Leandro, CA
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mulford Gardens
1 Unit Available
Marina Plaza Apartments
2777 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location on Marina Drive, close to Oyster Bay and Marina Park. Units include bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Mulford Gardens
1 Unit Available
Marina Haven Apartments
2712 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the waterfront. Smoke-free community. A modern home with updated appliances, walk-in closets and 24-hour laundry. Onsite pool, carport, lobby and grilling area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Floresta
Contact for Availability
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments
14744 Washington Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
943 sqft
Complex features plush landscaping, running fountains, courtyards and large indoor pool. Apartment homes have wall-to-wall carpeting, vertical blinds and mirrored closet doors. Controlled access gates for secure entry.
Results within 1 mile of San Leandro
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ashland
4 Units Available
Bayfair Apartments
16077 Ashland Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with a large pool area, courtyard and carport. Apartments are recently renovated with walk-in closets, modern appliances, and patio or balcony. Smoke-free homes provided. Near parks and the elementary school.
Results within 5 miles of San Leandro
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
North Hayward
20 Units Available
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
Coliseum
2 Units Available
Coliseum Connect
805 North 71st Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
937 sqft
Coliseum Connect is a brand-new transit-oriented community offering market rate and affordable housing in Oakland.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Jingletown
8 Units Available
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,999
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Jingletown
6 Units Available
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Jackson Triangle
11 Units Available
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1020 sqft
Located on Castro Valley Blvd., close to dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers parking, pool and package receiving.
Results within 10 miles of San Leandro
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Glen Highlands
176 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Ardenwood
13 Units Available
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,875
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
Prescott
4 Units Available
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,100
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed in 2014, the award-winning Lampwork Lofts project was the conversion of a historic four-story brick warehouse into 92 for-rent live/work units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
West End
28 Units Available
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,128
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,882
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Merritt
6 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,386
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Produce and Waterfront
12 Units Available
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,209
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,631
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,602
1104 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Oakland
6 Units Available
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,329
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pilgrim-Triton
11 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,644
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,506
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
West End
17 Units Available
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1170 sqft
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Temescal
7 Units Available
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,278
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,772
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Produce and Waterfront
4 Units Available
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,078
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,465
1238 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
