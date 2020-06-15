All apartments in San Jacinto
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

948 Verona Avenue

948 Verona Avenue · (951) 652-2399
Location

948 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA 92583
Soboba

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 948 Verona Avenue · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Refurbished House in San Jacinto, available on 4/6/2020. - 948 Verona Ave., San Jacinto, 92583. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,800/Month, $1,800/Deposit, Approx. 1100 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month Lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities. No pets allowed. Property comes with central AC/Heat, gas stove, dishwasher. microwave, ceiling fans, outdoor patio, fenced backyard, and tile and vinyl floors. Washer & dryer included. Located close to shopping center, Soboba Casino, and MSJC. Heading East on E. Morton Pl., turn left onto N. San Jacinto St., then turn right onto Florida Ave., and head East. Turn left onto Hemet St., then head North and turn left onto Northbound Ramona Expressway. Follow Ramona Expressway North, then turn right onto Lake Park Dr., and head East to Soboba Rd and turn left. Head North on Soboba Rd., then turn left onto Chabela Dr., and right onto Verona Ave. The property is on your left.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

