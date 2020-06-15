948 Verona Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Refurbished House in San Jacinto, available on 4/6/2020. - 948 Verona Ave., San Jacinto, 92583. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,800/Month, $1,800/Deposit, Approx. 1100 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month Lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities. No pets allowed. Property comes with central AC/Heat, gas stove, dishwasher. microwave, ceiling fans, outdoor patio, fenced backyard, and tile and vinyl floors. Washer & dryer included. Located close to shopping center, Soboba Casino, and MSJC. Heading East on E. Morton Pl., turn left onto N. San Jacinto St., then turn right onto Florida Ave., and head East. Turn left onto Hemet St., then head North and turn left onto Northbound Ramona Expressway. Follow Ramona Expressway North, then turn right onto Lake Park Dr., and head East to Soboba Rd and turn left. Head North on Soboba Rd., then turn left onto Chabela Dr., and right onto Verona Ave. The property is on your left.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5668264)