155 Apartments for rent in San Gabriel, CA with hardwood floors

"All the time, San Gabriel, rhymes planned intracranial /The composition of the streets is pride and soul /My feet reside where's there's a goal/I write flowing fire, and fight, no perspire." (-- MC Rimmer, "San Gabriel")

San Gabriel, with a population of just under 40,000, is a city on a mission, as its motto goes. With an eye always toward improving the lives of its citizens, San Gabriel has an improving economy, and thriving businesses, which make living in this California city a great experience. Proximity to L.A. is a plus, but this city also has plenty of its own charms to offer. See more