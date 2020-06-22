854 East Leslie Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Located on a beautiful wide street in North San Gabriel, this 1351 square feet, 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath single family home sits on a large 8400 square foot lot with detached 2-car garage and 2 storage sheds. Spacious feeling floor plan with brand new high quality paint in and out, original hardwood and new vinyl floor in kitchen, bath, and 3rd bedroom. Good well-maintained original kitchen and bathrooms. 3rd bedroom can be used as a suite with the ½ bath attached and a separate exit to the back patio. Best rated San Gabriel schools: Wilson Elementary (8/10 Great Schools rating and offers bi-lingual Mandarin program), Jefferson Middle (7/10), Gabrielino High (9/10). Next to San Marino border and only *5 minute walk* from 168 Supermarket and several good restaurants, banks, and CVS.