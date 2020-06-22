All apartments in San Gabriel
Last updated May 4 2020 at 10:55 AM

854 East Leslie Drive

854 Leslie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

854 Leslie Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91775
Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on a beautiful wide street in North San Gabriel, this 1351 square feet, 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath single family home sits on a large 8400 square foot lot with detached 2-car garage and 2 storage sheds. Spacious feeling floor plan with brand new high quality paint in and out, original hardwood and new vinyl floor in kitchen, bath, and 3rd bedroom. Good well-maintained original kitchen and bathrooms. 3rd bedroom can be used as a suite with the ½ bath attached and a separate exit to the back patio. Best rated San Gabriel schools: Wilson Elementary (8/10 Great Schools rating and offers bi-lingual Mandarin program), Jefferson Middle (7/10), Gabrielino High (9/10). Next to San Marino border and only *5 minute walk* from 168 Supermarket and several good restaurants, banks, and CVS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 East Leslie Drive have any available units?
854 East Leslie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 854 East Leslie Drive have?
Some of 854 East Leslie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 East Leslie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
854 East Leslie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 East Leslie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 854 East Leslie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 854 East Leslie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 854 East Leslie Drive offers parking.
Does 854 East Leslie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 East Leslie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 East Leslie Drive have a pool?
No, 854 East Leslie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 854 East Leslie Drive have accessible units?
No, 854 East Leslie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 854 East Leslie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 854 East Leslie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 854 East Leslie Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 854 East Leslie Drive has units with air conditioning.

