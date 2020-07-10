All apartments in San Gabriel
Find more places like 827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Gabriel, CA
/
827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776

827 S California St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Gabriel
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776
North of Mission Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Located at san gabriel blvd and mission rd! Convenient transportation! There are various supermarkets and restaurants nearby! There is a large garden, patio, and garage! Three bedrooms and two baths, a large master bedroom with a modern closet and private bathroom, spacious and comfortable room with a wardrobe in each room! The kitchen has a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, you need to bring your own refrigerator! Split air conditioner!And we need credit check! Tenants pay all utilities...READY FOR MOVE IN...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 have any available units?
827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 have?
Some of 827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 currently offering any rent specials?
827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 pet-friendly?
No, 827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 offer parking?
Yes, 827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 offers parking.
Does 827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 have a pool?
No, 827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 does not have a pool.
Does 827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 have accessible units?
No, 827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 does not have accessible units.
Does 827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 has units with dishwashers.
Does 827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd
San Gabriel, CA 91775

Similar Pages

San Gabriel 1 BedroomsSan Gabriel 2 Bedrooms
San Gabriel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Gabriel Apartments with Move-in Specials
San Gabriel Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CASun Village, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles