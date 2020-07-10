827 S California St, San Gabriel, CA 91776

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Located at san gabriel blvd and mission rd! Convenient transportation! There are various supermarkets and restaurants nearby! There is a large garden, patio, and garage! Three bedrooms and two baths, a large master bedroom with a modern closet and private bathroom, spacious and comfortable room with a wardrobe in each room! The kitchen has a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, you need to bring your own refrigerator! Split air conditioner!And we need credit check! Tenants pay all utilities...READY FOR MOVE IN...