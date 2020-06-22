All apartments in San Gabriel
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:12 AM

818 E Valley Boulevard

818 Valley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

818 Valley Boulevard, San Gabriel, CA 91776

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
This Upstairs unit is on top of the commercial building and it is very conveniently located, close to everything and within walking distance to schools, shopping, restaurants, transportation; easy access to all the major freeways (10, 605 and 710) and just less than 11 miles to Downtown LA. new interior paint, big & bright newly upgraded kitchen, new range, and all new double pane window. Great condition, just waiting for you to move-in to enjoy it. good floor plan, 2 good size bedrooms, and 1 full bath, 2 units of the wall air conditioner to keep you cool during this remaining hot Summer and a double wall heating unit to keep your family warm and cozy in this coming cold Winter. Hurry, Stop Looking and Start Living, this one won't last long. (this unit also could be used for business office) No pet allow. Call me for a personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 E Valley Boulevard have any available units?
818 E Valley Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 818 E Valley Boulevard have?
Some of 818 E Valley Boulevard's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 E Valley Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
818 E Valley Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 E Valley Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 818 E Valley Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 818 E Valley Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 818 E Valley Boulevard offers parking.
Does 818 E Valley Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 E Valley Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 E Valley Boulevard have a pool?
No, 818 E Valley Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 818 E Valley Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 818 E Valley Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 818 E Valley Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 E Valley Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 E Valley Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 818 E Valley Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
