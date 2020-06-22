818 E Valley Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

This Upstairs unit is on top of the commercial building and it is very conveniently located, close to everything and within walking distance to schools, shopping, restaurants, transportation; easy access to all the major freeways (10, 605 and 710) and just less than 11 miles to Downtown LA. new interior paint, big & bright newly upgraded kitchen, new range, and all new double pane window. Great condition, just waiting for you to move-in to enjoy it. good floor plan, 2 good size bedrooms, and 1 full bath, 2 units of the wall air conditioner to keep you cool during this remaining hot Summer and a double wall heating unit to keep your family warm and cozy in this coming cold Winter. Hurry, Stop Looking and Start Living, this one won't last long. (this unit also could be used for business office) No pet allow. Call me for a personal tour.