San Gabriel, CA
808 E Santa Fe Avenue
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM

808 E Santa Fe Avenue

808 Santa Fe Ave · No Longer Available
San Gabriel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

808 Santa Fe Ave, San Gabriel, CA 91776
North of Mission Drive

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
new construction
Spacious 4 Bedroom Townhome. Highly sought after community known as Mission Walk is bringing modern living to the historical city of San Gabriel. Mission Walk Community provides opens space for all to enjoy, such as Boulder Park, a tot lot for children to play and outdoor fireplaces and BBQ areas for social gatherings. Located in the heart of San Gabriel. Energy efficient and healthy home. Auto shut-off motion sensors in all baths. Space-saving tankless water heaters, dual water heaters, dual glazed white vinyl windows with low e glass. The home kitchen has solid surface granite counter-tops with custom back-splash through-out. Stainless steel and black 30' freestanding gas range, Exhaust hood and 3-cycle dishwasher. Pre-wire for cable TV and internet. Direct access to 2-car attached garage. Close to shopping and dining establishments. Easy access to the 10 and 210 FWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 E Santa Fe Avenue have any available units?
808 E Santa Fe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 808 E Santa Fe Avenue have?
Some of 808 E Santa Fe Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 E Santa Fe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
808 E Santa Fe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 E Santa Fe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 808 E Santa Fe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 808 E Santa Fe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 808 E Santa Fe Avenue offers parking.
Does 808 E Santa Fe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 E Santa Fe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 E Santa Fe Avenue have a pool?
No, 808 E Santa Fe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 808 E Santa Fe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 808 E Santa Fe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 808 E Santa Fe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 E Santa Fe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 808 E Santa Fe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 E Santa Fe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
