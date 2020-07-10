808 E Santa Fe Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage internet access new construction

Spacious 4 Bedroom Townhome. Highly sought after community known as Mission Walk is bringing modern living to the historical city of San Gabriel. Mission Walk Community provides opens space for all to enjoy, such as Boulder Park, a tot lot for children to play and outdoor fireplaces and BBQ areas for social gatherings. Located in the heart of San Gabriel. Energy efficient and healthy home. Auto shut-off motion sensors in all baths. Space-saving tankless water heaters, dual water heaters, dual glazed white vinyl windows with low e glass. The home kitchen has solid surface granite counter-tops with custom back-splash through-out. Stainless steel and black 30' freestanding gas range, Exhaust hood and 3-cycle dishwasher. Pre-wire for cable TV and internet. Direct access to 2-car attached garage. Close to shopping and dining establishments. Easy access to the 10 and 210 FWY.