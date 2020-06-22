318 Sunset Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained single level property with three bedrooms, one and a half bathroom is located at most desirable area of San Gabriel. Only a couple of miles to supermarket, library, schools, restaurants and much more... Living room and all bedrooms with wood floors. Kitchen with granite countertops and tile floors. Detached two car garage with laundry nook. Front gate with remote control can lead you to quiet and private backyard. Unique design of patio area is good for relaxing with family members and friends. Wait, an attractive big avocado tree with leathery, green leaves can catch your eyes. Hurry up, make this home to be your cozy and sweet living space.