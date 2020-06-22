All apartments in San Gabriel
Last updated October 8 2019 at 8:36 PM

318 Sunset Avenue

318 Sunset Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

318 Sunset Avenue, San Gabriel, CA 91776
North of Mission Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained single level property with three bedrooms, one and a half bathroom is located at most desirable area of San Gabriel. Only a couple of miles to supermarket, library, schools, restaurants and much more... Living room and all bedrooms with wood floors. Kitchen with granite countertops and tile floors. Detached two car garage with laundry nook. Front gate with remote control can lead you to quiet and private backyard. Unique design of patio area is good for relaxing with family members and friends. Wait, an attractive big avocado tree with leathery, green leaves can catch your eyes. Hurry up, make this home to be your cozy and sweet living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Sunset Avenue have any available units?
318 Sunset Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 318 Sunset Avenue have?
Some of 318 Sunset Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Sunset Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
318 Sunset Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Sunset Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 318 Sunset Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 318 Sunset Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 318 Sunset Avenue offers parking.
Does 318 Sunset Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Sunset Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Sunset Avenue have a pool?
No, 318 Sunset Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 318 Sunset Avenue have accessible units?
No, 318 Sunset Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Sunset Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Sunset Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Sunset Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Sunset Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
