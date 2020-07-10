1960 New Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful & Spacious PUD unit in the Heart of San Gabriel that looks and feels like a Single Family Home! Nestled within a private community lot, just off of the I-10 Freeway, this property is the perfect home with an excellent location for commuters! Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and over 2,100 square feet, this home provides more than enough room for a family to live comfortably. A formal double-door entry opens up to the gorgeous view of a half-spiral staircase with high ceilings, and leads you directly to the living and dining areas featuring a cozy fireplace, brand-new flooring, as well as upgraded recessed lighting. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a gas range and stove, refrigerator, wooden cabinets, granite countertops. This home includes a cavernous Master bedroom with attached full bathroom, walk-in closet, and French double doors that lead you to a large balcony, perfect for relaxing. The 2nd floor also includes a spacious loft or family area for your enjoyment. This property is within the Alhambra City School Districts, and includes an attached 2-car garage and a charming private backyard.