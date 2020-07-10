All apartments in San Gabriel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1960 New Avenue

1960 S New Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1960 S New Ave, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Garvey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful & Spacious PUD unit in the Heart of San Gabriel that looks and feels like a Single Family Home! Nestled within a private community lot, just off of the I-10 Freeway, this property is the perfect home with an excellent location for commuters! Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and over 2,100 square feet, this home provides more than enough room for a family to live comfortably. A formal double-door entry opens up to the gorgeous view of a half-spiral staircase with high ceilings, and leads you directly to the living and dining areas featuring a cozy fireplace, brand-new flooring, as well as upgraded recessed lighting. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a gas range and stove, refrigerator, wooden cabinets, granite countertops. This home includes a cavernous Master bedroom with attached full bathroom, walk-in closet, and French double doors that lead you to a large balcony, perfect for relaxing. The 2nd floor also includes a spacious loft or family area for your enjoyment. This property is within the Alhambra City School Districts, and includes an attached 2-car garage and a charming private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 New Avenue have any available units?
1960 New Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 1960 New Avenue have?
Some of 1960 New Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 New Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1960 New Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 New Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1960 New Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 1960 New Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1960 New Avenue offers parking.
Does 1960 New Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 New Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 New Avenue have a pool?
No, 1960 New Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1960 New Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1960 New Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 New Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 New Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1960 New Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1960 New Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
