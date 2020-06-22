All apartments in San Gabriel
1231 Lafayette Street

1231 Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Lafayette Street, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Central San Gabriel

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Rare Find Custom Home Built in 2002 with Contemporary Style is Located at San Gabriel Prime Location. Airy Open Floor Plan Features 5 Bedrooms 4.5 Bathrooms. Bright Great Room Highlights Two-Story High Ceiling, Wood Floor and One Wall Windows for Natural Lights. Main Level has Sliding Doors to Courtyard Extends Indoor to Outdoor Living. Open Kitchen Features Wood Counter Tops with Stainless Appliances. Chinese Wok is Available. One Bedroom and Den Downstairs. Built-in Open Shelves Upstairs Hallway Good for Display. All Bedrooms Upstairs are En-suites. Master Bathroom Provides Jacuzzi Tub, Separate Shower Stall and Dual Sinks. Two Patios Upstairs Opens from Sliding Doors for Outdoor Living. Wood Flooring and Fresh Interior Paint. Attached 2 Car Garage with Direct Access. Convenient Location Close to Supermarkets, Shops, Restaurants, and Parks. Easy Access to Freeway 10. Move-in Ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Lafayette Street have any available units?
1231 Lafayette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 1231 Lafayette Street have?
Some of 1231 Lafayette Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Lafayette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
No, 1231 Lafayette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 1231 Lafayette Street offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Lafayette Street offers parking.
Does 1231 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Lafayette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Lafayette Street have a pool?
Yes, 1231 Lafayette Street has a pool.
Does 1231 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 1231 Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 Lafayette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Lafayette Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 Lafayette Street does not have units with air conditioning.

