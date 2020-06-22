1231 Lafayette Street

Amenities

Rare Find Custom Home Built in 2002 with Contemporary Style is Located at San Gabriel Prime Location. Airy Open Floor Plan Features 5 Bedrooms 4.5 Bathrooms. Bright Great Room Highlights Two-Story High Ceiling, Wood Floor and One Wall Windows for Natural Lights. Main Level has Sliding Doors to Courtyard Extends Indoor to Outdoor Living. Open Kitchen Features Wood Counter Tops with Stainless Appliances. Chinese Wok is Available. One Bedroom and Den Downstairs. Built-in Open Shelves Upstairs Hallway Good for Display. All Bedrooms Upstairs are En-suites. Master Bathroom Provides Jacuzzi Tub, Separate Shower Stall and Dual Sinks. Two Patios Upstairs Opens from Sliding Doors for Outdoor Living. Wood Flooring and Fresh Interior Paint. Attached 2 Car Garage with Direct Access. Convenient Location Close to Supermarkets, Shops, Restaurants, and Parks. Easy Access to Freeway 10. Move-in Ready