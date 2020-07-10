All apartments in San Gabriel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B

123 Dewey Ave · No Longer Available
Location

123 Dewey Ave, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Garvey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Elegant, Upgraded Townhouse in San Gabriel. 2 Bedrooms I 3 Bathrooms - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Elegant, modern townhouse/condo with bright and airy floor plan featuring a living room and dining area with plenty of room to entertain friends and guests. Located at the very desirable location of Dewey and Del Mar Avenue - Just south of Valley Blvd. Its literally just across the street from the Focus Plaza and 1 block from the Hilton Hotel. Property features 2 suites each with vaulted ceilings, full baths, and walk-in closets. Master suite also includes a 2nd closet and an over-sized bath tub. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Outstanding granite, quartz and limestone throughout adds to this tastefully decorated townhouse. Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, private patio, 2 car attached garage, inside laundry, central air/heat, laminate and tile flooring and much, much, more!

Apply online at www.TKGPM.com

Available for immediate move in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3724684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B have any available units?
123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B have?
Some of 123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B currently offering any rent specials?
123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B pet-friendly?
No, 123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B offer parking?
Yes, 123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B offers parking.
Does 123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B have a pool?
No, 123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B does not have a pool.
Does 123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B have accessible units?
No, 123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 Dewey Ave. Unit #B has units with air conditioning.
