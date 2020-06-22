All apartments in San Gabriel
115 Dewey Avenue

115 Dewey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

115 Dewey Avenue, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Garvey

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
guest parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
This beautiful home located in the city of San Gabriel at gated community of Villa Del Mare. This property offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (One bedroom with bathroom downstairs). Engineered wood flooring throughout living spaces and carpet for bedrooms. Nice kitchen with granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Master Suite offers closet, master bath with separate bathtub and shower. An individual laundry room is located upstairs. Two car attached garage, guest parking.Walking distance to FOCUS PLAZA , 99 Ranch Supermarket,HAWAII SUPERMARKET, AND HILTON HOTEL.
MOVE-IN ANYTIME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Dewey Avenue have any available units?
115 Dewey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 115 Dewey Avenue have?
Some of 115 Dewey Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Dewey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 Dewey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Dewey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 115 Dewey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 115 Dewey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 115 Dewey Avenue offers parking.
Does 115 Dewey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Dewey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Dewey Avenue have a pool?
No, 115 Dewey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 115 Dewey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 Dewey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Dewey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Dewey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Dewey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Dewey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

