115 Dewey Avenue

This beautiful home located in the city of San Gabriel at gated community of Villa Del Mare. This property offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (One bedroom with bathroom downstairs). Engineered wood flooring throughout living spaces and carpet for bedrooms. Nice kitchen with granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Master Suite offers closet, master bath with separate bathtub and shower. An individual laundry room is located upstairs. Two car attached garage, guest parking.Walking distance to FOCUS PLAZA , 99 Ranch Supermarket,HAWAII SUPERMARKET, AND HILTON HOTEL.

MOVE-IN ANYTIME.