Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:33 PM

188 Apartments for rent in San Fernando, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Fernando renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
5 Units Available
Northridge
Legacy Apartment Homes
18452 Halsted St, San Fernando, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley.
Results within 1 mile of San Fernando

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sylmar
13114 1/2 Dronfield Avenue
13114 1/2 Dronfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1077 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Sylmar Condo - Remodeled two-story end unit with three bedrooms two bathrooms comprised of 1,077 square feet. New Hardwood floors on first floor and carpet in the bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Sylmar
13437 Wheeler Avenue
13437 Wheeler Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 5 miles of San Fernando
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
7 Units Available
Sylmar
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
973 sqft
Surrounded by vast open space in Sylmar. One- and two-bedroom apartments with huge windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Community offers a TV lounge, swimming pool, game room, fitness center, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Granada Hills
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
222 sqft
Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
5 Units Available
Foothill Trails
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,724
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes with extra storage and patios. Community includes a tennis court and laundry center. By I-210. Near numerous attractions, including Discovery Cube Los Angeles, Hansen Dam Equestrian Center and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hollywood
12711 Arminta St
12711 Arminta St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath Guesthouse - Property Id: 135948 12711 Arminta St.

1 of 31

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Panorama City
14333 Roscoe Boulevard
14333 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing the Hottest New 2018 built residences in Panorama City, "Panorama Regency". Exceptional open floor plans. Stainless steel appliances. Granite counter-tops. Hardwood like floors throughout, no carpet in bedrooms! Balconies in every unit.

1 of 17

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Van Nuys
14431 Valerio St
14431 Valerio Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1058 sqft
Beautiful newly remodeled two bedroom Apartment, close to many community parks, shops and restaurants including; Costco, Starbucks, Ralph's and Target. Enjoy easy access to the 101 and 405 freeways.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Granada Hills
17207 Tulsa Street
17207 Tulsa Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1752 sqft
Charming pool home in Granada Hills! Fully renovated 4 bed 3 bath home located within the boundary for Granada Hills Charter High School. Quiet, friendly, tree lined street within walking distance of shopping and restaurants.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Granada Hills
17926 Ludlow Street
17926 Ludlow Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1623 sqft
Must see! Behind a private entry gate you will see a 3 bedroom 2 bath home nestle in the highly desired Granada Hills area. This home includes a Den that can be used as a 4 th bedroom.

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Granada Hills
17324 Horace Street
17324 Horace Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,990
3570 sqft
Spectacular Granada Hills home in a nice neighborhood. Newer construction, custom two-story home with RV ACCESS AND RECENTLY REMODELED! (built in 2006). With 3,570 sqft. (10,000 sqft lot). . 5 bedroom and 4.5 bath.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Foothill Trails
11500 Brussels Avenue
11500 Brussels Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1279 sqft
For the most up to date information call Javier Mendoza at 818-298-1576. Welcome to 11500 Brussels Avenue. A quiet neighborhood with a house that will suit a family. It has 3 bedroom plus a small bedroom/office/breakfast nook...

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hills East
15230 Parthenia Street - 201
15230 Parthenia Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
843 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15230 Parthenia Street - 201 in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Granada Hills
10804 Swinton Avenue
10804 Swinton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1334 sqft
Charming Granada Hills home on tree lined street awaits. Warm, inviting and pretty. Large backyard with a covered patio and beautiful lawn. The home is newly painted and the oak hardwood floors have been refinished and are warm and inviting.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hills East
15516 Plummer Street A
15516 Plummer Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
Renovated Unfurnished House Near CSUN - Property Id: 316645 Spacious Living room,Kitchen and 2Bedroom + 2 Bathroom and a bonus breakfast room with built in shelves . It has a washer and dryer hook up inside of the House.
Results within 10 miles of San Fernando
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:53 PM
5 Units Available
Encino
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,483
1130 sqft
Close to Ventura Blvd with easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. All appliances, including a stainless steel refrigerator and garbage disposal. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring. Pool, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
7 Units Available
Northridge
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,351
1169 sqft
Air conditioned units with island kitchens, large closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Conveniently situated near I-465 for easy access to Meridian Hills and Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
37 Units Available
North Hollywood
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,060
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
974 sqft
Stunning views of the Noho Arts District. Luxury features including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill and concierge service. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
104 Units Available
Northridge
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,971
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,587
1061 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
41 Units Available
Winnetka
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,755
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1111 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
63 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,325
1287 sqft
A fun, vibrant community on a 14-acre wooded property. Community is pet-friendly. On-site courtyard with grilling area. Updated interiors with a washer and dryer, dining area, and bungalow style floor plans.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
3 Units Available
Studio City
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
891 sqft
Catalina is walking distance to Ventura Boulevard and some of Los Angeles' hottest restaurants, bars and shopping. We are minutes from CBS Radford Studios, Warner Bros and Universal Studios.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
21 Units Available
Northridge
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,600
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1030 sqft
Spacious units with open floor plans. Luxurious amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a hot tub, full lobby area and pool. New construction. Pet-friendly community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in San Fernando, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Fernando renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

