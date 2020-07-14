Park San Dimas Senior Apartments

Lease Length: 1-13 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $550, 2 Beds: $650
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Max weight 35 lb each. Prohibited pets include, but are not limited to, reptiles, ferrets, pigs, rabbits and monkeys.
Dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $50 monthly fee per dog
restrictions: The following dog breeds (full or mixed breeds) are not acceptable: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Cane Corsos, Great Dane, Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky or any other breed management deems as restricted.
Cats
deposit: $400
fee: $50 monthly fee per cat