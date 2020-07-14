Park San Dimas Senior Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range hardwood floors bathtub fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly fire pit lobby

Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views. Our astounding location offers hiking, mountain biking, nature trips, running and walking by the lake with river views by day at the famous Michael D. Antonivich Trails. Explore the many dining possibilities along with fantastic shopping at night. We are centrally located by the 210, 10, 57 and 91 freeways.



Experience resort style living at an award winning community. Enjoy the scenic mountain views, immerse yourself in our sparkling pool, unwind in our hot tub or exercise in our 24-Hour State of the Art Fitness Center. Gaze at the moonlight stars in our park-like setting community with lush landscaping. We invite you to explore our private clubhouse with complimentary wi-fi. Spend time with neighbors and friends in our social lounge enjoying