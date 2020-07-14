All apartments in San Dimas
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:51 AM

Park San Dimas Senior Apartments

265 W Foothill Blvd · (909) 757-0296
Rent Special
2 Weeks Free Rent. Call today for a personalized virtual or self-guided tour!
Location

265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F207 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit G203 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B209 · Avail. now

$2,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park San Dimas Senior Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
hardwood floors
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
fire pit
lobby
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views. Our astounding location offers hiking, mountain biking, nature trips, running and walking by the lake with river views by day at the famous Michael D. Antonivich Trails. Explore the many dining possibilities along with fantastic shopping at night. We are centrally located by the 210, 10, 57 and 91 freeways.

Experience resort style living at an award winning community. Enjoy the scenic mountain views, immerse yourself in our sparkling pool, unwind in our hot tub or exercise in our 24-Hour State of the Art Fitness Center. Gaze at the moonlight stars in our park-like setting community with lush landscaping. We invite you to explore our private clubhouse with complimentary wi-fi. Spend time with neighbors and friends in our social lounge enjoying

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $550, 2 Beds: $650
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Max weight 35 lb each. Prohibited pets include, but are not limited to, reptiles, ferrets, pigs, rabbits and monkeys.
Dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $50 monthly fee per dog
restrictions: The following dog breeds (full or mixed breeds) are not acceptable: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Cane Corsos, Great Dane, Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky or any other breed management deems as restricted.
Cats
deposit: $400
fee: $50 monthly fee per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned Surface Lot, Assigned Parking Garage: $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park San Dimas Senior Apartments have any available units?
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does Park San Dimas Senior Apartments have?
Some of Park San Dimas Senior Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park San Dimas Senior Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments is offering the following rent specials: 2 Weeks Free Rent. Call today for a personalized virtual or self-guided tour!
Is Park San Dimas Senior Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Park San Dimas Senior Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Park San Dimas Senior Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park San Dimas Senior Apartments offers parking.
Does Park San Dimas Senior Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park San Dimas Senior Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park San Dimas Senior Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Park San Dimas Senior Apartments has a pool.
Does Park San Dimas Senior Apartments have accessible units?
No, Park San Dimas Senior Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Park San Dimas Senior Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park San Dimas Senior Apartments has units with dishwashers.
