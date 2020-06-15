All apartments in San Carlos
San Carlos, CA
1432 San Carlos AVE 5
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:57 AM

1432 San Carlos AVE 5

1432 San Carlos Avenue · (650) 208-4885
Location

1432 San Carlos Avenue, San Carlos, CA 94070
Cordes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1191 sqft

Amenities

Small complex with only 6 residences in the heart of downtown San Carlos. Move in immediately! 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car gated parking. On the first level is the living room with fireplace, dining area, spacious kitchen, updated half bath and beautiful laminate floors. The second level has the master suite with private updated bath, second bedroom with updated bath and stack-able washer and dryer. Tree lined Laurel Street is steps away with great shopping, fine and casual dining, coffee shops, and many other amenities. Walking distance to Cal Trans, San Carlos Library, Burton Park and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 San Carlos AVE 5 have any available units?
1432 San Carlos AVE 5 has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1432 San Carlos AVE 5 have?
Some of 1432 San Carlos AVE 5's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 San Carlos AVE 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1432 San Carlos AVE 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 San Carlos AVE 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1432 San Carlos AVE 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Carlos.
Does 1432 San Carlos AVE 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1432 San Carlos AVE 5 does offer parking.
Does 1432 San Carlos AVE 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1432 San Carlos AVE 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 San Carlos AVE 5 have a pool?
No, 1432 San Carlos AVE 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1432 San Carlos AVE 5 have accessible units?
No, 1432 San Carlos AVE 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 San Carlos AVE 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1432 San Carlos AVE 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1432 San Carlos AVE 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1432 San Carlos AVE 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
