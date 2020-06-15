1432 San Carlos AVE 5

Amenities

Small complex with only 6 residences in the heart of downtown San Carlos. Move in immediately! 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car gated parking. On the first level is the living room with fireplace, dining area, spacious kitchen, updated half bath and beautiful laminate floors. The second level has the master suite with private updated bath, second bedroom with updated bath and stack-able washer and dryer. Tree lined Laurel Street is steps away with great shopping, fine and casual dining, coffee shops, and many other amenities. Walking distance to Cal Trans, San Carlos Library, Burton Park and more!