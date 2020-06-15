All apartments in San Carlos
1001 Laurel St # 403
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1001 Laurel St # 403

1001 Laurel Street · (650) 444-9000
Location

1001 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA 94070
Howard Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 Laurel St · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Luxurious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Fantastic Location on Laurel St - 1001 Laurel St # 403
San Carlos, CA 94070

Text or Call Devyn at 650-483-0679 to schedule a private showing.

AVAILABLE: Immediately

FEATURES:
-2 Bedroom
-2 Bathroom
-Updated Kitchen, w/ stainless steel appliances
-Updated bathroom
-Laundry In Unit
-Private balcony
-2 Dedicated Parking Spaces
-Dedicated storage space
-Workout facility in building
-Common grounds for grilling and entertaining

LOCATION:
-Great location
-Property is located for your commute. Easy access to Highways 92, 101, and 280.
-Close distance to San Carlos Caltrain!
-Walking Distance to Laurel St restaurants, bars, coffee shops, convenience stores and much more!!!

LEASE TERMS:
-1-year min. lease term
-No pets. No smoking
-Rent: $3,750
-Security Deposit: $3,750
-Water and garbage are included in the lease

Devyn Jackson
devyn@thescafinegroup.com
DRE #02052124

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Laurel St # 403 have any available units?
1001 Laurel St # 403 has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1001 Laurel St # 403 have?
Some of 1001 Laurel St # 403's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Laurel St # 403 currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Laurel St # 403 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Laurel St # 403 pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Laurel St # 403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Carlos.
Does 1001 Laurel St # 403 offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Laurel St # 403 does offer parking.
Does 1001 Laurel St # 403 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 Laurel St # 403 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Laurel St # 403 have a pool?
No, 1001 Laurel St # 403 does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Laurel St # 403 have accessible units?
No, 1001 Laurel St # 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Laurel St # 403 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Laurel St # 403 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Laurel St # 403 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Laurel St # 403 does not have units with air conditioning.
