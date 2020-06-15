Amenities
Luxurious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Fantastic Location on Laurel St - 1001 Laurel St # 403
San Carlos, CA 94070
Text or Call Devyn at 650-483-0679 to schedule a private showing.
AVAILABLE: Immediately
FEATURES:
-2 Bedroom
-2 Bathroom
-Updated Kitchen, w/ stainless steel appliances
-Updated bathroom
-Laundry In Unit
-Private balcony
-2 Dedicated Parking Spaces
-Dedicated storage space
-Workout facility in building
-Common grounds for grilling and entertaining
LOCATION:
-Great location
-Property is located for your commute. Easy access to Highways 92, 101, and 280.
-Close distance to San Carlos Caltrain!
-Walking Distance to Laurel St restaurants, bars, coffee shops, convenience stores and much more!!!
LEASE TERMS:
-1-year min. lease term
-No pets. No smoking
-Rent: $3,750
-Security Deposit: $3,750
-Water and garbage are included in the lease
Devyn Jackson
devyn@thescafinegroup.com
DRE #02052124
No Pets Allowed
