San Bernardino, CA
1897 N Arrowhead Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

1897 N Arrowhead Ave.

1897 North Arrowhead Avenue · (909) 328-1669
Location

1897 North Arrowhead Avenue, San Bernardino, CA 92405
DMV

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1897 N Arrowhead Ave. · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1229 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

1897 N Arrowhead Ave. Available 07/16/20 Cute House in Established Neighborhood - Adorable, Spanish style, single story home in the heart of San Bernardino. This home has three bedrooms and one full bathroom. This home is being offered by Orange Tree PM, where appointments are made easy and applications done online. The property has a Guardian alarm system (tenants can keep for an additional $60/m). Owners are providing all appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven/stove). The kitchen has tile floors, and the main living areas are hardwood throughout the bedrooms as well. Large back yard and grass, great place to entertain and or relax. All applications must be submitted online and reviewed by our leasing team before showings can occur due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Apply online before it's too late! Contact our office today with any questions.
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
1. 3x Income to rent ratio
2. 650+ Credit Score
3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history
4. No Evictions or Judgments
5. No Collections
6. Low Debt to Income Ratio
7. No Pets
8. House not approved for Section 8
9. Non-Smoker
10. Stable Job with 2+ years employment
Apply now at orangetreepm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5536877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1897 N Arrowhead Ave. have any available units?
1897 N Arrowhead Ave. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Bernardino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Bernardino Rent Report.
What amenities does 1897 N Arrowhead Ave. have?
Some of 1897 N Arrowhead Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and alarm system. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1897 N Arrowhead Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1897 N Arrowhead Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1897 N Arrowhead Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1897 N Arrowhead Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino.
Does 1897 N Arrowhead Ave. offer parking?
No, 1897 N Arrowhead Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1897 N Arrowhead Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1897 N Arrowhead Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1897 N Arrowhead Ave. have a pool?
No, 1897 N Arrowhead Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1897 N Arrowhead Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1897 N Arrowhead Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1897 N Arrowhead Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1897 N Arrowhead Ave. has units with dishwashers.
