Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher alarm system microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 alarm system

1897 N Arrowhead Ave. Available 07/16/20 Cute House in Established Neighborhood - Adorable, Spanish style, single story home in the heart of San Bernardino. This home has three bedrooms and one full bathroom. This home is being offered by Orange Tree PM, where appointments are made easy and applications done online. The property has a Guardian alarm system (tenants can keep for an additional $60/m). Owners are providing all appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven/stove). The kitchen has tile floors, and the main living areas are hardwood throughout the bedrooms as well. Large back yard and grass, great place to entertain and or relax. All applications must be submitted online and reviewed by our leasing team before showings can occur due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Apply online before it's too late! Contact our office today with any questions.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

1. 3x Income to rent ratio

2. 650+ Credit Score

3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history

4. No Evictions or Judgments

5. No Collections

6. Low Debt to Income Ratio

7. No Pets

8. House not approved for Section 8

9. Non-Smoker

10. Stable Job with 2+ years employment

Apply now at orangetreepm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5536877)