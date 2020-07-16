All apartments in San Bernardino County
Find more places like 65675 Sullivan Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Bernardino County, CA
/
65675 Sullivan Rd
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

65675 Sullivan Rd

65675 Sullivan Road · (310) 464-5232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

65675 Sullivan Road, San Bernardino County, CA 92252

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 4701 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
This property is Ideal for a sober living facility or an assisted living facility. It is zoned correctly, and has had many recent upgrades. There are many rooms, bathrooms, offices etc. many room have a private bath attached. There is a central commercial kitchen and recreation rooms and a lot of out door space. Plenty of parking as well. Over 4,700 Square Feet of space siting on over an acre of land. Was approved for 20+ beds. Rent will be $4000 per month and tenant pays all utilities and upkeep of the exterior grounds. Minimum 1 year lease with long term lease available.

This property is surrounded by beautiful desert views and wide open spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65675 Sullivan Rd have any available units?
65675 Sullivan Rd has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 65675 Sullivan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
65675 Sullivan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65675 Sullivan Rd pet-friendly?
No, 65675 Sullivan Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 65675 Sullivan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 65675 Sullivan Rd offers parking.
Does 65675 Sullivan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65675 Sullivan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65675 Sullivan Rd have a pool?
No, 65675 Sullivan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 65675 Sullivan Rd have accessible units?
No, 65675 Sullivan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 65675 Sullivan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 65675 Sullivan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65675 Sullivan Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 65675 Sullivan Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 65675 Sullivan Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St
Upland, CA 91786
Santa Barbara At Rancho Cucamonga
10855 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte
Upland, CA 91786
Camino Real
7951 Etiwanda Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Pinewood Apts
1000 Pine Ave
Redlands, CA 92373
Sierra Heights
10801 Lemon Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

San Bernardino County 1 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CAEnterprise, NVTustin, CAUpland, CAChino, CAPalmdale, CANorco, CAEastvale, CAMontclair, CAGlendora, CALa Verne, CADiamond Bar, CA
Claremont, CAYorba Linda, CAPomona, CASan Dimas, CARidgecrest, CACalifornia City, CABrea, CABoulder City, NVLaughlin, NVBullhead City, AZYucca Valley, CAJoshua Tree, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity