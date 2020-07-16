65675 Sullivan Rd

Amenities

parking recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

This property is Ideal for a sober living facility or an assisted living facility. It is zoned correctly, and has had many recent upgrades. There are many rooms, bathrooms, offices etc. many room have a private bath attached. There is a central commercial kitchen and recreation rooms and a lot of out door space. Plenty of parking as well. Over 4,700 Square Feet of space siting on over an acre of land. Was approved for 20+ beds. Rent will be $4000 per month and tenant pays all utilities and upkeep of the exterior grounds. Minimum 1 year lease with long term lease available.



This property is surrounded by beautiful desert views and wide open spaces.