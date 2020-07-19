All apartments in San Bernardino County
Find more places like 5568 Indian Palm Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Bernardino County, CA
/
5568 Indian Palm Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5568 Indian Palm Dr.

5568 Indian Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5568 Indian Trail, San Bernardino County, CA 92277

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Executive Home - This home offers an open and spacious floorplan with large family room that integrates perfectly with the chef's kitchen. Carpet is in good condition and nice neutral color that will fit into anyone's decor. Bedrooms are good sized. Indoor laundry includes washer and dryer. Kitchen has a standard size refrigerator that can stay or go. Home is surrounded by rolling hills and there is a lovely city lights view from the front of the home. Home does not have fencing or back yard landscaping, but owner will consider pets only with non-refundable pet (see our list of dog breeds we do not take). Home has a HUGE master closet and a gun safe that stays (you can recode). Great location close to freeways and shopping. Please drive by. Do not disturb occupant. Pet Rent is $35 monthly and there is a pet deposit of $400 as well. Looking for good credit scores and income.

(RLNE4448799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5568 Indian Palm Dr. have any available units?
5568 Indian Palm Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
What amenities does 5568 Indian Palm Dr. have?
Some of 5568 Indian Palm Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5568 Indian Palm Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5568 Indian Palm Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5568 Indian Palm Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5568 Indian Palm Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5568 Indian Palm Dr. offer parking?
No, 5568 Indian Palm Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5568 Indian Palm Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5568 Indian Palm Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5568 Indian Palm Dr. have a pool?
No, 5568 Indian Palm Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5568 Indian Palm Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5568 Indian Palm Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5568 Indian Palm Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5568 Indian Palm Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5568 Indian Palm Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5568 Indian Palm Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St
San Bernardino, CA 92410
Jamboree
10950 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Heritage Park at Alta Loma
9601 Lomita Ct
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Village on the Green
9400 Fairway View Pl
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
The Oaks Apartments
1265 E 9th St
Upland, CA 91786

Similar Pages

San Bernardino County 1 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CAEnterprise, NVTustin, CAUpland, CAChino, CAPalmdale, CANorco, CAEastvale, CAMontclair, CAGlendora, CALa Verne, CADiamond Bar, CA
Claremont, CAYorba Linda, CAPomona, CASan Dimas, CARidgecrest, CACalifornia City, CABrea, CABoulder City, NVLaughlin, NVBullhead City, AZYucca Valley, CAJoshua Tree, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine