5568 Indian Palm Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Executive Home - This home offers an open and spacious floorplan with large family room that integrates perfectly with the chef's kitchen. Carpet is in good condition and nice neutral color that will fit into anyone's decor. Bedrooms are good sized. Indoor laundry includes washer and dryer. Kitchen has a standard size refrigerator that can stay or go. Home is surrounded by rolling hills and there is a lovely city lights view from the front of the home. Home does not have fencing or back yard landscaping, but owner will consider pets only with non-refundable pet (see our list of dog breeds we do not take). Home has a HUGE master closet and a gun safe that stays (you can recode). Great location close to freeways and shopping. Please drive by. Do not disturb occupant. Pet Rent is $35 monthly and there is a pet deposit of $400 as well. Looking for good credit scores and income.



(RLNE4448799)