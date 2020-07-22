All apartments in San Bernardino County
Find more places like 22985 California Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Bernardino County, CA
/
22985 California Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

22985 California Street

22985 California Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22985 California Street, San Bernardino County, CA 92373
West Redlands

Amenities

coffee bar
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
playground
Charming home in the Lake street corridor. Two bedrooms with queen size beds, two full bathrooms, two living room with 50 high def TVs, a full dining room.

Visitors may walk, run or bike ride through Golden Gate Park. Families have playgrounds and sightseeing attractions nearby such as the Presidio and Golden Gate Bridge. Located in Lake Street Corridor close to restaurants, bars, coffee shops will keep you entertained and discovering an interesting part of San Francisco.

The house is steps away from MUNI bus lines and walking distance to the bus stop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22985 California Street have any available units?
22985 California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
Is 22985 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
22985 California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22985 California Street pet-friendly?
No, 22985 California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 22985 California Street offer parking?
No, 22985 California Street does not offer parking.
Does 22985 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22985 California Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22985 California Street have a pool?
No, 22985 California Street does not have a pool.
Does 22985 California Street have accessible units?
No, 22985 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22985 California Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22985 California Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22985 California Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22985 California Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route
Upland, CA 91786
Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St
Upland, CA 91786
Santa Barbara At Rancho Cucamonga
10855 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Jamboree
10950 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Evergreen
10730 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Camino Real
7951 Etiwanda Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Similar Pages

San Bernardino County 1 Bedroom Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CAEnterprise, NVTustin, CAUpland, CAChino, CAPalmdale, CANorco, CAEastvale, CAMontclair, CAGlendora, CALa Verne, CADiamond Bar, CA
Claremont, CAYorba Linda, CAPomona, CASan Dimas, CARidgecrest, CACalifornia City, CABrea, CABoulder City, NVLaughlin, NVBullhead City, AZYucca Valley, CAJoshua Tree, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine