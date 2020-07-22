22985 California Street

Amenities

coffee bar playground

Charming home in the Lake street corridor. Two bedrooms with queen size beds, two full bathrooms, two living room with 50 high def TVs, a full dining room.



Visitors may walk, run or bike ride through Golden Gate Park. Families have playgrounds and sightseeing attractions nearby such as the Presidio and Golden Gate Bridge. Located in Lake Street Corridor close to restaurants, bars, coffee shops will keep you entertained and discovering an interesting part of San Francisco.



The house is steps away from MUNI bus lines and walking distance to the bus stop.