2 bedroom; 1 bathroom. It has all basic furniture. Just bring in your personal belongings. Queen bed or double bed in each bedroom; side table; folding chairs; lamps; futon; TV; dinning table; chairs; 2 mini refrigerators; microwave; some plates and bowls.



Tenants need to pay electricity, gas, and part of the water bill. Owner paid trash, part of the water, and internet.

It is a very clean and net home. Ready to move in with your personal belongings.