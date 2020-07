Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

Hollister Beauty on the Hill ! - Views! Views! Views!

Brand spanking new! All the Bells and Whistles!! 4 bedroom, 2 full bath beauty with great location in the Santana Ranch Subdivision at Sunnyslope and Fairview Rd. Large open design with inside laundry room. $3395 plus deposit. To view please call 408-715-2715

No Pets.



Requirements: Income 2.5x rent, Credit in good standing.



