Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:35 AM

755 Carmelita Drive

755 Carmelita Drive · (831) 612-1100
Location

755 Carmelita Drive, Salinas, CA 93901

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in South Salinas, located near University Park School. This single-story home has approx. 1230sf with a fireplace in the living room and large dining area off the kitchen. Clean and in excellent condition. Lovely front and back yards, lots of space, flowers, and trees. Shed in backyard for storage. Tenant pays PG&E, water, and garbage. Double garage with opener. Landscape service provided. No smoking, no pets allowed. Renters insurance is required prior to move-in. Owner does not participate in the Sec 8 program.

Bay Property Management Inc. is an equal opportunity provider of housing. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex/gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, familial status, or any other basis protected by federal, state, or local law. Bay Property Management abides by HUD, DFEH, and any local occupancy standard of twp (2) persons per bedroom plus 1, relative to all tenant application decision.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 12/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 Carmelita Drive have any available units?
755 Carmelita Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salinas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salinas Rent Report.
What amenities does 755 Carmelita Drive have?
Some of 755 Carmelita Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 Carmelita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
755 Carmelita Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 Carmelita Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 755 Carmelita Drive is pet friendly.
Does 755 Carmelita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 755 Carmelita Drive does offer parking.
Does 755 Carmelita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 Carmelita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 Carmelita Drive have a pool?
No, 755 Carmelita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 755 Carmelita Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 755 Carmelita Drive has accessible units.
Does 755 Carmelita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 755 Carmelita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
