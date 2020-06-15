755 Carmelita Drive

Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in South Salinas, located near University Park School. This single-story home has approx. 1230sf with a fireplace in the living room and large dining area off the kitchen. Clean and in excellent condition. Lovely front and back yards, lots of space, flowers, and trees. Shed in backyard for storage. Tenant pays PG&E, water, and garbage. Double garage with opener. Landscape service provided. No smoking, no pets allowed. Renters insurance is required prior to move-in. Owner does not participate in the Sec 8 program.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 12/1/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

