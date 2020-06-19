All apartments in Salinas
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

345 Coleridge Drive

345 Coleridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

345 Coleridge Drive, Salinas, CA 93901

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
South Salinas, located in the Los Olivos condo complex, 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome condo near the pool and tennis courts. This condo has approx. 1500sf with living room with fireplace and dining area. The galley kitchen features stove, dishwasher and pantry, no refrigerator. 3 bedrooms upstairs including the large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and vanity sink and entrance into the hall bath. Double garage, laundry hookups. Sunny backyard patio. No pets, no smoking. Tenant pays PG&E, water and garbage. No pets, no smoking. Renters insurance required prior to move in.

Listings for this home from any entity other than Bay Property Management are fraudulent. Reply to Bay Property Management only.

Bay Property Management Inc. is an equal opportunity provider of housing. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex/gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, familial status, or any other basis protected by federal, state, or local law. Bay Property Management abides by HUD, DFEH and any local occupancy regulations .Bay Property Management generally follows the HUD occupancy standard of two (2) persons per bedroom plus 1, relative to all tenant application decisions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 6/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Coleridge Drive have any available units?
345 Coleridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salinas, CA.
How much is rent in Salinas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salinas Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Coleridge Drive have?
Some of 345 Coleridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Coleridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
345 Coleridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Coleridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 345 Coleridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salinas.
Does 345 Coleridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 345 Coleridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 345 Coleridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Coleridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Coleridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 345 Coleridge Drive has a pool.
Does 345 Coleridge Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 345 Coleridge Drive has accessible units.
Does 345 Coleridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 Coleridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
