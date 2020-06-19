345 Coleridge Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage tennis court

South Salinas, located in the Los Olivos condo complex, 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome condo near the pool and tennis courts. This condo has approx. 1500sf with living room with fireplace and dining area. The galley kitchen features stove, dishwasher and pantry, no refrigerator. 3 bedrooms upstairs including the large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and vanity sink and entrance into the hall bath. Double garage, laundry hookups. Sunny backyard patio. No pets, no smoking. Tenant pays PG&E, water and garbage. No pets, no smoking. Renters insurance required prior to move in.



Listings for this home from any entity other than Bay Property Management are fraudulent. Reply to Bay Property Management only.



Bay Property Management Inc. is an equal opportunity provider of housing. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex/gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, familial status, or any other basis protected by federal, state, or local law. Bay Property Management abides by HUD, DFEH and any local occupancy regulations .Bay Property Management generally follows the HUD occupancy standard of two (2) persons per bedroom plus 1, relative to all tenant application decisions.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 6/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.