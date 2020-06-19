Amenities
13037 Arthur Street - Nice Three bedroom home - Rent: $2,200.00
Deposit: $3,300.00 must be paid in full at lease signing
Lease: one year
Non-refundable Application fee: $45.00 per adult
Avail: Now
Size: 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, approximately 1,073 sq. ft.
Special terms: No smoking allowed inside the house or on property. Proof of tenant insurance, with Backus Properties listed as additional insured, is required prior to move in. Online rent payment only.
Appliances: Electric Range, Garbage Disposal (Tenant must provide own refrigerator)
Description: 3 bedroom 2 bath home Large living room with newer wall to wall carpet and wood burning fireplace. Large sliding glass door to back yard. Recently remodeled kitchen with electric range and garbage disposal, area for dining, tenant must provide own refrigerator. Bathrooms with tub/shower combination. Double car garage with washer and dryer hookups. Large fenced yard. Gardener included. No smoking. No Pets
Tenant paid utilities: Gas, electric, water, garbage, cable, phone, internet
Owner paid utilities: Sewer, gardener
Directions: N. Main St, right E. Bolivar, left Van Buren, right Cleveland, left Arthur St
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5757287)