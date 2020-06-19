All apartments in Salinas
Find more places like 13037 Arthur Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salinas, CA
/
13037 Arthur Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

13037 Arthur Street

13037 Arthur Street · (831) 455-2052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salinas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13037 Arthur Street, Salinas, CA 93906

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13037 Arthur Street · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
13037 Arthur Street - Nice Three bedroom home - Rent: $2,200.00
Deposit: $3,300.00 must be paid in full at lease signing
Lease: one year
Non-refundable Application fee: $45.00 per adult
Avail: Now

Size: 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, approximately 1,073 sq. ft.

Special terms: No smoking allowed inside the house or on property. Proof of tenant insurance, with Backus Properties listed as additional insured, is required prior to move in. Online rent payment only.

Appliances: Electric Range, Garbage Disposal (Tenant must provide own refrigerator)

Description: 3 bedroom 2 bath home Large living room with newer wall to wall carpet and wood burning fireplace. Large sliding glass door to back yard. Recently remodeled kitchen with electric range and garbage disposal, area for dining, tenant must provide own refrigerator. Bathrooms with tub/shower combination. Double car garage with washer and dryer hookups. Large fenced yard. Gardener included. No smoking. No Pets

Tenant paid utilities: Gas, electric, water, garbage, cable, phone, internet
Owner paid utilities: Sewer, gardener

Directions: N. Main St, right E. Bolivar, left Van Buren, right Cleveland, left Arthur St

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5757287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13037 Arthur Street have any available units?
13037 Arthur Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salinas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salinas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13037 Arthur Street have?
Some of 13037 Arthur Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13037 Arthur Street currently offering any rent specials?
13037 Arthur Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13037 Arthur Street pet-friendly?
No, 13037 Arthur Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salinas.
Does 13037 Arthur Street offer parking?
Yes, 13037 Arthur Street does offer parking.
Does 13037 Arthur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13037 Arthur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13037 Arthur Street have a pool?
No, 13037 Arthur Street does not have a pool.
Does 13037 Arthur Street have accessible units?
No, 13037 Arthur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13037 Arthur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13037 Arthur Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13037 Arthur Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Park Apartments
1450 N 1st St
Salinas, CA 93906
Cypress Creek
162 Casentini St
Salinas, CA 93907
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr
Salinas, CA 93906

Similar Pages

Salinas 2 BedroomsSalinas Apartments with Balcony
Salinas Apartments with ParkingSalinas Dog Friendly Apartments
Salinas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAMountain View, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CALos Gatos, CAMonterey, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CAPacific Grove, CA
Capitola, CAEast Foothills, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hartnell CollegeDe Anza College
Mission CollegeMonterey Peninsula College
Santa Clara University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity