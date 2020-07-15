/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:26 PM
35 Accessible Apartments for rent in Rowland Heights, CA
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rowland Heights
1645 Greencastle Avenue
1645 Greencastle Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1313 sqft
SHARP CLEAN TOWNHOUSE BEING USSED AS 3 BEEDROOMS AND A DEN - COOULD EASILY BE A 4 BEDROOM. GREAT COOVENIENT LOCATION IN THE CENTER OF ROWLAND HEIGHTS.
Results within 5 miles of Rowland Heights
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
10 Units Available
Amar-Lark Ellen
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,716
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1208 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
6 Units Available
La Habra City
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Habra Woods Apartments in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
13 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,577
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Hills
130 S Barranca #107
130 South Barranca Street, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1025 sqft
This sharp single level condo in the 62+ senior community in the Courtyard of South Hills is rare find and perfect for independent senior living. The resident must be 62 years old, second resident must 49+.
Results within 10 miles of Rowland Heights
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
2 Units Available
Covina
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community featuring a pool and gym. Units have patios or balconies, hardwood floors and granite counters. Numerous nearby restaurants. Close to attractions such as Raging Waters Waterpark and South Hills Country Club.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
23 Units Available
West Covina Central Business District
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
23 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,826
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,798
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1115 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,725
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
9 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,125
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
10 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,898
1303 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
3 Units Available
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1000 sqft
Located close to Highways 91 and 55. Close to schools and parks. On-site laundry services provided and covered parking available. Interiors are spacious with upgrades as well as built-in storage.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
16 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,545
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
14 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,795
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1044 sqft
Vivere Flats is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:53 PM
6 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
6 Units Available
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1010 sqft
Luxury community with a resort-style pool, BBQ and picnic areas. Dual master suites with mirrored closet doors. Quick access to the 57 and 91 freeways in central Orange County.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Glendora
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 PM
6 Units Available
Covina
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
5 Units Available
West Anaheim
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
9 Units Available
The Colony
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
23 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,017
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,152
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,763
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
18 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,783
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
14 Units Available
Glendora
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Similar Pages
Rowland Heights 2 BedroomsRowland Heights 3 BedroomsRowland Heights Accessible ApartmentsRowland Heights Apartments with Balconies
Rowland Heights Apartments with GaragesRowland Heights Apartments with GymsRowland Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRowland Heights Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CA