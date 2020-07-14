Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60. Contact us if you have any questions! Our Rowland Heights apartments offer one and two-bedroom residences that feature some of the most peaceful living spaces. Novo Apartment homes include recently renovated interiors with wood-like flooring in select homes, updated kitchens, two-tone paint, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, ample storage space and more. Residents are invited to relax in the pool and enjoy complimentary WiFi in our community amenities. Let Novo Apartments provide you with the peace and tranquility that will carry you away from the busy world outside. So give us a call today and schedule a private tour so you can discover your new home at Novo Apartments in Rowland Heights, CA.