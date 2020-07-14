All apartments in Rowland Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

NOVO Apartments

1940 Fullerton Rd · (626) 722-5654
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 055 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 116 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 085 · Avail. now

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from NOVO Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60. Contact us if you have any questions! Our Rowland Heights apartments offer one and two-bedroom residences that feature some of the most peaceful living spaces. Novo Apartment homes include recently renovated interiors with wood-like flooring in select homes, updated kitchens, two-tone paint, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, ample storage space and more. Residents are invited to relax in the pool and enjoy complimentary WiFi in our community amenities. Let Novo Apartments provide you with the peace and tranquility that will carry you away from the busy world outside. So give us a call today and schedule a private tour so you can discover your new home at Novo Apartments in Rowland Heights, CA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1st months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 25lbs
Parking Details: 1 parking spot per unit, additional spot $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does NOVO Apartments have any available units?
NOVO Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does NOVO Apartments have?
Some of NOVO Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is NOVO Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
NOVO Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is NOVO Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, NOVO Apartments is pet friendly.
Does NOVO Apartments offer parking?
Yes, NOVO Apartments offers parking.
Does NOVO Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, NOVO Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does NOVO Apartments have a pool?
Yes, NOVO Apartments has a pool.
Does NOVO Apartments have accessible units?
No, NOVO Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does NOVO Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, NOVO Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does NOVO Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, NOVO Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.

