Last updated March 29 2020 at 3:04 AM

2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road

2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road · No Longer Available
Location

2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MOVE INTO THIS VERDANT GREEN OASIS WITH PEACE & QUIET COUNTRY LIVING - RIGHT HERE IN THE CITY. Private drive leads to this spacious 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home with over 3,100 SF! Upon entering the home, you will immediately notice the vaulted beamed ceilings in the Dining Room and views from the Formal Living Room with a large fireplace. There is a separate Family Room with vaulted beamed ceilings, skylight, fireplace and a slider outside to the relaxing backyard. The Family Room is open to the Gourmet Kitchen with a large island/breakfast bar, newer appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The main floor also includes the Master Suite, two secondary bedrooms and two bathrooms, indoor laundry room, direct access to the 2-car garage with pull-through to the back. The Master Suite has two sinks, separate shower and tub and gorgeous views. As you head downstairs, there are two more large bedrooms and a bathroom. One of the bedrooms has a kitchenette (not permitted) and a separate entrance. New paint throughout, newer laminate wood flooring upstairs, new carpet downstairs, newer roof, and a central vacuum system. Easy access to 57 and 60 fwys. Privacy and custom charm all in one! This home has so much to offer you and your family, you just have to see it yourself. Call today for your private tour..!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road have any available units?
2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road have?
Some of 2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road currently offering any rent specials?
2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road pet-friendly?
No, 2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road offer parking?
Yes, 2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road offers parking.
Does 2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road have a pool?
No, 2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road does not have a pool.
Does 2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road have accessible units?
No, 2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road does not have units with air conditioning.

