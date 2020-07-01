2545 Brea Canyon Cut Off Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

MOVE INTO THIS VERDANT GREEN OASIS WITH PEACE & QUIET COUNTRY LIVING - RIGHT HERE IN THE CITY. Private drive leads to this spacious 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home with over 3,100 SF! Upon entering the home, you will immediately notice the vaulted beamed ceilings in the Dining Room and views from the Formal Living Room with a large fireplace. There is a separate Family Room with vaulted beamed ceilings, skylight, fireplace and a slider outside to the relaxing backyard. The Family Room is open to the Gourmet Kitchen with a large island/breakfast bar, newer appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The main floor also includes the Master Suite, two secondary bedrooms and two bathrooms, indoor laundry room, direct access to the 2-car garage with pull-through to the back. The Master Suite has two sinks, separate shower and tub and gorgeous views. As you head downstairs, there are two more large bedrooms and a bathroom. One of the bedrooms has a kitchenette (not permitted) and a separate entrance. New paint throughout, newer laminate wood flooring upstairs, new carpet downstairs, newer roof, and a central vacuum system. Easy access to 57 and 60 fwys. Privacy and custom charm all in one! This home has so much to offer you and your family, you just have to see it yourself. Call today for your private tour..!