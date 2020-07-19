2049 Dacian Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful two story condominium! located within the private Palatine Hills Community. It has 2 lovely suites with its own private bathroom, laminate flooring in the living room and the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen, the kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room with an open floor plan. 2 car garage and plenty of storage space, laundry in the garage. This property is surrounded by luscious trees, open space, and trails along the creek. Easy access to 60 & 57 and many shopping plazas near the area. Association amenities include CLUB HOUSE, COMMUNITY POOL, and TENNIS COURTS, close to Royal Vista golf course!