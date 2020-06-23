All apartments in Rowland Heights
20105 Rhapsody Rd

20105 Rhapsody Road · No Longer Available
Location

20105 Rhapsody Road, Rowland Heights, CA 91789
Rowland Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Share a Mid-Century Modern home - on golfcourse - Property Id: 74305

Located near City of Industry, Diamond Bar and Rowland Hts.

Check out this quiet, hillside, custom home (3000 sq. ft.) on golfcourse with an 180 degree view of, mountains & city lights. Now I wish to share space with one (1) person.

I lost my fabulous husband; so my life has now changed and would like someone with whom to share a part of the home, which will help pay for it's care.

Your private bedroom (pictured below) has a beautifully finished redwood cathedral ceiling, a large window, and includes an electric bed for luxurious living. If interested, call 909-869-9498 and leave a message; and/or leave an email message.

Thank you. S.R.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/74305
Property Id 74305

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5441467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20105 Rhapsody Rd have any available units?
20105 Rhapsody Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 20105 Rhapsody Rd have?
Some of 20105 Rhapsody Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20105 Rhapsody Rd currently offering any rent specials?
20105 Rhapsody Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20105 Rhapsody Rd pet-friendly?
No, 20105 Rhapsody Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 20105 Rhapsody Rd offer parking?
No, 20105 Rhapsody Rd does not offer parking.
Does 20105 Rhapsody Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20105 Rhapsody Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20105 Rhapsody Rd have a pool?
No, 20105 Rhapsody Rd does not have a pool.
Does 20105 Rhapsody Rd have accessible units?
No, 20105 Rhapsody Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 20105 Rhapsody Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20105 Rhapsody Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 20105 Rhapsody Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 20105 Rhapsody Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
