20105 Rhapsody Rd

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Share a Mid-Century Modern home - on golfcourse



Located near City of Industry, Diamond Bar and Rowland Hts.



Check out this quiet, hillside, custom home (3000 sq. ft.) on golfcourse with an 180 degree view of, mountains & city lights. Now I wish to share space with one (1) person.



I lost my fabulous husband; so my life has now changed and would like someone with whom to share a part of the home, which will help pay for it's care.



Your private bedroom (pictured below) has a beautifully finished redwood cathedral ceiling, a large window, and includes an electric bed for luxurious living. If interested, call 909-869-9498 and leave a message; and/or leave an email message.



Thank you. S.R.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/74305

No Pets Allowed



