1937 Jellick Avenue

* Location...Location...Location * This charming spacious 1,213 sqft turnkey home is Single Story with 3bedrooms & 2bathrooms located in a desired & convenient area in Rowland Heights. Entering the house with neutral color painted Interior entirely, Laminate Flooring throughout living room, family Room. Living Room with fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with many cabinetry & quartz counter-tops, bright & airy, Open adjacent living room with sliding door lead to backyard with Patio & fruit trees. Close to super markets, restaurants, shopping centers, school & parks in addition easy access to the 60 & 57 Freeway. **Don't miss this opportunity** Must see to appreciate!!! . Priced to quick sell. *****Hurry up!!