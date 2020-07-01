All apartments in Rowland Heights
Home
/
Rowland Heights, CA
/
1937 Jellick Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:10 AM

1937 Jellick Avenue

1937 Jellick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1937 Jellick Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
* Location...Location...Location * This charming spacious 1,213 sqft turnkey home is Single Story with 3bedrooms & 2bathrooms located in a desired & convenient area in Rowland Heights. Entering the house with neutral color painted Interior entirely, Laminate Flooring throughout living room, family Room. Living Room with fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with many cabinetry & quartz counter-tops, bright & airy, Open adjacent living room with sliding door lead to backyard with Patio & fruit trees. Close to super markets, restaurants, shopping centers, school & parks in addition easy access to the 60 & 57 Freeway. **Don't miss this opportunity** Must see to appreciate!!! . Priced to quick sell. *****Hurry up!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 Jellick Avenue have any available units?
1937 Jellick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
Is 1937 Jellick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1937 Jellick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 Jellick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1937 Jellick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 1937 Jellick Avenue offer parking?
No, 1937 Jellick Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1937 Jellick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 Jellick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 Jellick Avenue have a pool?
No, 1937 Jellick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1937 Jellick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1937 Jellick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 Jellick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1937 Jellick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1937 Jellick Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1937 Jellick Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

