New Remolding Single Floor House located at convenience location. Walking distance to school, supermarkets, and restaurants. Spacious master bedroom with walking closet. Granite kitchen counter top. Laminate wood floor through the house. Tile floor in kitchen and bathrooms. Walk-in pantry. Private gate at the house. House can be rented with furniture that rent will be $2700 per month.