18220 La Cortita Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Single story residence situated in cul de sac in city of Rowland Heights. The house features wood floor throughout recess lighting and epoxy garage flooring. Large living room and open dining space leads to kitchen. Kitchen features granite counter top and plenty of cabinetry for storage. Three bedrooms and two baths with a huge low maintenance, flat ground backyard. The house is located in a most convenient area, close to markets, restaurants, pharmacies, cafes, and schools, it also provides an easy access to freeway and all daily needs. This is a wonderful home for any family!