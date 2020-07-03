All apartments in Rowland Heights
Find more places like 18220 La Cortita Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowland Heights, CA
/
18220 La Cortita Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

18220 La Cortita Street

18220 La Cortita Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowland Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18220 La Cortita Street, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story residence situated in cul de sac in city of Rowland Heights. The house features wood floor throughout recess lighting and epoxy garage flooring. Large living room and open dining space leads to kitchen. Kitchen features granite counter top and plenty of cabinetry for storage. Three bedrooms and two baths with a huge low maintenance, flat ground backyard. The house is located in a most convenient area, close to markets, restaurants, pharmacies, cafes, and schools, it also provides an easy access to freeway and all daily needs. This is a wonderful home for any family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18220 La Cortita Street have any available units?
18220 La Cortita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
Is 18220 La Cortita Street currently offering any rent specials?
18220 La Cortita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18220 La Cortita Street pet-friendly?
No, 18220 La Cortita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 18220 La Cortita Street offer parking?
Yes, 18220 La Cortita Street offers parking.
Does 18220 La Cortita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18220 La Cortita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18220 La Cortita Street have a pool?
No, 18220 La Cortita Street does not have a pool.
Does 18220 La Cortita Street have accessible units?
No, 18220 La Cortita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18220 La Cortita Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18220 La Cortita Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18220 La Cortita Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18220 La Cortita Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd
Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Similar Pages

Rowland Heights 2 BedroomsRowland Heights Apartments with Balcony
Rowland Heights Apartments with GymRowland Heights Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowland Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CA
Artesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles