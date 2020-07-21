All apartments in Rowland Heights
1465 Heatherton Avenue

Location

1465 Heatherton Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bed and 3 bath family home in a great neighborhood. As you walk through the front door, you'll be greeted by a comfortable living room with a cozy fireplace and laminated hardwood floor throughout the first floor. The living room connects to the dining room, kitchen and family room. In the kitchen there is a patio door that will take you outside to a luscious backyard, great for entertaining friends and family. There is a 1 bed and full bath conveniently located on the first floor, and on the second floor there's 3 beds and 2 baths. Attached garage with work space, washer and dryer hookup. Central A/C. Located conveniently in the center of Rowland Heights, walking distance to hundreds of restaurants, grocery store, shopping centers, banks, schools, and very quick drive to the 60/57 freeway. Available for lease today! Home will be cleaned before move-in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 Heatherton Avenue have any available units?
1465 Heatherton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 1465 Heatherton Avenue have?
Some of 1465 Heatherton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 Heatherton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1465 Heatherton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 Heatherton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1465 Heatherton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 1465 Heatherton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1465 Heatherton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1465 Heatherton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 Heatherton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 Heatherton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1465 Heatherton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1465 Heatherton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1465 Heatherton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 Heatherton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 Heatherton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1465 Heatherton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1465 Heatherton Avenue has units with air conditioning.
