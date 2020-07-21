1465 Heatherton Avenue

Amenities

Nice 4 bed and 3 bath family home in a great neighborhood. As you walk through the front door, you'll be greeted by a comfortable living room with a cozy fireplace and laminated hardwood floor throughout the first floor. The living room connects to the dining room, kitchen and family room. In the kitchen there is a patio door that will take you outside to a luscious backyard, great for entertaining friends and family. There is a 1 bed and full bath conveniently located on the first floor, and on the second floor there's 3 beds and 2 baths. Attached garage with work space, washer and dryer hookup. Central A/C. Located conveniently in the center of Rowland Heights, walking distance to hundreds of restaurants, grocery store, shopping centers, banks, schools, and very quick drive to the 60/57 freeway. Available for lease today! Home will be cleaned before move-in date.