Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1445 Jellick Avenue

1445 Jellick Avenue · (909) 896-9892
Location

1445 Jellick Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful and totally remodeled 2 bedroom and 1.5-bathroom condo with an open, airy and bright floor plan in a convenient location in Rowland Heights. The home features dual pane windows, laminate wood flooring and a master bedroom with a 1/2 bathroom. There are walk in closets and new paint on the interior of the house. There is a spacious living room and a kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless-steel appliances and new cabinets. Excellent location with walking distance to markets, school, restaurants and easy access to 60 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 Jellick Avenue have any available units?
1445 Jellick Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1445 Jellick Avenue have?
Some of 1445 Jellick Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 Jellick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1445 Jellick Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 Jellick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1445 Jellick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 1445 Jellick Avenue offer parking?
No, 1445 Jellick Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1445 Jellick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 Jellick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 Jellick Avenue have a pool?
No, 1445 Jellick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1445 Jellick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1445 Jellick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 Jellick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 Jellick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 Jellick Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1445 Jellick Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
