1445 Jellick Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful and totally remodeled 2 bedroom and 1.5-bathroom condo with an open, airy and bright floor plan in a convenient location in Rowland Heights. The home features dual pane windows, laminate wood flooring and a master bedroom with a 1/2 bathroom. There are walk in closets and new paint on the interior of the house. There is a spacious living room and a kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless-steel appliances and new cabinets. Excellent location with walking distance to markets, school, restaurants and easy access to 60 Freeway.