Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8626 Edmond Drive

8626 Edmond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8626 Edmond Drive, Rosemead, CA 91770
Rosemead

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Upgraded 2bd/2ba Home! Central HVAC, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances! - PLEASE SEE BOTTOM OF AD TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!!! For rent, front shared house in desirable area of Rosemead with separate private entrance. We are a short distance to public transportation, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and fast food including a short distance to the following:

~ Target
~ Rosemead High School
~ Muscatel Middle School & Emma Shuey Elementary
~ In-N-Out; Jack In The Box
~ Rosemead College of English
~ Bank of America
~ USPS
~ Starbucks
~ San Gabriel Superstore

These home rarely comes available. It has beautiful hardwood floors. This property consistently has long term tenants and the previous tenant just recently vacated.

Unit includes:
~ Updated Kitchen
~ Stainless Steel Appliances
~ Central HVAC
~ Private Side Patio
~ Wood Floors
~ Private Living & Dining Room
~ Updated Bathroom
~ New Paint & Window Treatment
~ Clean Property
~ Owner Managed
~ Great Neighborhood
~ Great Location

Act now as units will go fast!

***SORRY NO PETS***

***TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT***

1) Please visit our website at www.MRE123.com (w w w dot MRE123 dot com)
2) Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click the grey box titled "View Details"
3) Next, click the blue box on the right titled "Contact Us" and submit your info (there is no cost to submit a guest card)
4) Upon submitting we will forward your information to the showing agent for the property and they will email a property brochure and set up a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4527845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8626 Edmond Drive have any available units?
8626 Edmond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemead, CA.
What amenities does 8626 Edmond Drive have?
Some of 8626 Edmond Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8626 Edmond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8626 Edmond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8626 Edmond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8626 Edmond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosemead.
Does 8626 Edmond Drive offer parking?
No, 8626 Edmond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8626 Edmond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8626 Edmond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8626 Edmond Drive have a pool?
No, 8626 Edmond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8626 Edmond Drive have accessible units?
No, 8626 Edmond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8626 Edmond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8626 Edmond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8626 Edmond Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8626 Edmond Drive has units with air conditioning.
