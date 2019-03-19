8626 Edmond Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Upgraded 2bd/2ba Home! Central HVAC, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances! - PLEASE SEE BOTTOM OF AD TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!!! For rent, front shared house in desirable area of Rosemead with separate private entrance. We are a short distance to public transportation, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and fast food including a short distance to the following:



~ Target

~ Rosemead High School

~ Muscatel Middle School & Emma Shuey Elementary

~ In-N-Out; Jack In The Box

~ Rosemead College of English

~ Bank of America

~ USPS

~ Starbucks

~ San Gabriel Superstore



These home rarely comes available. It has beautiful hardwood floors. This property consistently has long term tenants and the previous tenant just recently vacated.



Unit includes:

~ Updated Kitchen

~ Stainless Steel Appliances

~ Central HVAC

~ Private Side Patio

~ Wood Floors

~ Private Living & Dining Room

~ Updated Bathroom

~ New Paint & Window Treatment

~ Clean Property

~ Owner Managed

~ Great Neighborhood

~ Great Location



Act now as units will go fast!



***SORRY NO PETS***



***TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT***



1) Please visit our website at www.MRE123.com (w w w dot MRE123 dot com)

2) Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click the grey box titled "View Details"

3) Next, click the blue box on the right titled "Contact Us" and submit your info (there is no cost to submit a guest card)

4) Upon submitting we will forward your information to the showing agent for the property and they will email a property brochure and set up a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4527845)