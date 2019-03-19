All apartments in Rosemead
Find more places like 4719 La Presa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rosemead, CA
/
4719 La Presa Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4719 La Presa Avenue

4719 La Presa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4719 La Presa Avenue, Rosemead, CA 91770
Rosemead

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3bed/2bath Single House with 2-car attached garage parking in the City of Rosemead. Stove/oven and dishwasher in the kitchen. Central air-conditioning AC and heating system. Upgraded recessed lighting with a cozy fireplace in the living/family room. Laminated wooden and tile flooring throughout the home. Laundry area with hookups for tenants' own washer and dryer machines. Newly completed landscaping in the front yard. Extremely convenient location - close to the city of San Gabriel and Temple City; restaurants, grocery stores, banks, and the I-10 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4719 La Presa Avenue have any available units?
4719 La Presa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemead, CA.
What amenities does 4719 La Presa Avenue have?
Some of 4719 La Presa Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4719 La Presa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4719 La Presa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4719 La Presa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4719 La Presa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosemead.
Does 4719 La Presa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4719 La Presa Avenue offers parking.
Does 4719 La Presa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4719 La Presa Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4719 La Presa Avenue have a pool?
No, 4719 La Presa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4719 La Presa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4719 La Presa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4719 La Presa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4719 La Presa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4719 La Presa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4719 La Presa Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CASan Gabriel, CAMonterey Park, CATemple City, CAArcadia, CAEl Monte, CAAlhambra, CA
Whittier, CAPico Rivera, CAEast San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CAEast Los Angeles, CASouth Pasadena, CAMonrovia, CASan Pasqual, CAHacienda Heights, CABaldwin Park, CASanta Fe Springs, CADowney, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles