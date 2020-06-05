All apartments in Rosamond
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:39 PM

1319 Monte Vista Avenue

1319 Monte Vista Avenue
Location

1319 Monte Vista Avenue, Rosamond, CA 93560

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1684 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extra large living, family and dining combo area open to a large kitchen with lots of counter space and plenty of cupboards! Kitchen has garden window, dishwasher, microwave and range. Bonus room with attached bath would make a nice office or den. Home has all new carpet and paint; ceiling fans throughout, central heat and air, 2 car attached garage with opener; covered patio, quiet neighborhood, close to Edwards.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Monte Vista Avenue have any available units?
1319 Monte Vista Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1319 Monte Vista Avenue have?
Some of 1319 Monte Vista Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Monte Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Monte Vista Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Monte Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1319 Monte Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosamond.
Does 1319 Monte Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1319 Monte Vista Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1319 Monte Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 Monte Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Monte Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 1319 Monte Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1319 Monte Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1319 Monte Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Monte Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 Monte Vista Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 Monte Vista Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1319 Monte Vista Avenue has units with air conditioning.
