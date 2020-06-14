Apartment List
CA
/
rosamond
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Rosamond, CA with garage

Rosamond apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1319 Monte Vista Avenue
1319 Monte Vista Avenue, Rosamond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1684 sqft
Extra large living, family and dining combo area open to a large kitchen with lots of counter space and plenty of cupboards! Kitchen has garden window, dishwasher, microwave and range. Bonus room with attached bath would make a nice office or den.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1116 Oakwood Lane
1116 Oakwood Lane, Rosamond, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
Check out this cute 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Rosamond. Large living room and dining room, family room with fireplace, kitchen with stove, dishwasher and microwave.
Results within 10 miles of Rosamond
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
2 Units Available
Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 14, schools and Hull Park. Community has a swimming pool and is pet-friendly. Units feature roomy floor plans, air conditioning and private balconies.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
43956 Gillan Avenue
43956 Gillan Avenue, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1899 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath located on a cul-de-sac in East Lancaster. Open kitchen, dining, family room combination with formal living and dining space. Master bedroom suite with two walk-in closets. Tile floors downstairs, carpet upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tierra Bonita
1 Unit Available
2836 E Lingard Street
2836 East Lingard Street, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1405 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,405 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
***1164 WEST IVESBROOK STREET
1164 West Ivesbrook Street, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1407 sqft
(Application Pending) West Lancaster Home - single story updated home - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave - dishwasher - window coverings - wood floors - laundry room - central heating and air - swamp cooler - fireplace - 2 car garage

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
***45512 BARRYMORE AVENUE
45512 Barrymore Avenue, Lancaster, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2024 sqft
(Application pending) West Lancaster Home - 2 story - 5 bedrooms - 3.5 bathrooms - 3 car garage - stove - microwave - dishwasher - window coverings - wood and laminate flooring - landscape front and back yard - water paid up to $30.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
44440 Stillwater Dr
44440 Stillwater Drive, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1852 sqft
Large Westside Home With a 3 Car Garage! This family home has brand new carpet throughout. There is plenty of living space for the family. Upon entering you will notice a large formal living room and formal dining room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Joshua
1 Unit Available
422 E Ave J 9
422 East Avenue J 9, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1874 sqft
Spacious 2-Story on Corner Lot!/Built in 1991/Tile Roof/Stucco Exterior/Wood Trim/3-Car Garage/Roll-up Doors/Gated Front Yard/Double Entry Doors/Shows Like a Model!/Grand Staircase/Lots of Hard-Surfaced Flooring...

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Desert View
1 Unit Available
***45858 COVENTRY COURT
45858 Coventry Street, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
(Application pending) West Lancaster Home - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave- dishwasher - window coverings - tan carpet - laundry room - central heating and air - fireplace - 2 car garage - fenced and landscape back yard with patio
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rosamond, CA

Rosamond apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

