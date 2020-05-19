All apartments in Rosamond
1116 Oakwood Lane
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:38 PM

1116 Oakwood Lane

1116 Oakwood Lane · (661) 349-4999
Location

1116 Oakwood Lane, Rosamond, CA 93560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Check out this cute 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Rosamond. Large living room and dining room, family room with fireplace, kitchen with stove, dishwasher and microwave. Master suite with walk-in closet, New paint, newer carpet, ceiling fans throughout, central AC/heat; Slider to screened patio perfect for entertaining without bugs! Two car attached garage with washer/dryer hookups and automatic garage door opener. Extra storage shed in backyard.

Small dogs allowed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Oakwood Lane have any available units?
1116 Oakwood Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1116 Oakwood Lane have?
Some of 1116 Oakwood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Oakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Oakwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Oakwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Oakwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Oakwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Oakwood Lane does offer parking.
Does 1116 Oakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Oakwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Oakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1116 Oakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Oakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1116 Oakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Oakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 Oakwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 Oakwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1116 Oakwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
