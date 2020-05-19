1116 Oakwood Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Check out this cute 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Rosamond. Large living room and dining room, family room with fireplace, kitchen with stove, dishwasher and microwave. Master suite with walk-in closet, New paint, newer carpet, ceiling fans throughout, central AC/heat; Slider to screened patio perfect for entertaining without bugs! Two car attached garage with washer/dryer hookups and automatic garage door opener. Extra storage shed in backyard.



Small dogs allowed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.