6 Georgeff Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

6 Georgeff Road

6 Georgeff Road · No Longer Available
Location

6 Georgeff Road, Rolling Hills, CA 90274
Rolling Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Located in the exclusive private gated city of Rolling Hills at the top of the Palos Verdes Peninsula - Located in the exclusive private gated city of Rolling Hills at the top of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, one finds this sprawling ranch-style house lovingly cared for over the years with an incredible North/South orientation designed to take full advantage of the sunlight and soft ocean breezes. The property is entered through the red brick drive which opens to an expansive area able to accommodate numerous cars, including a three-car garage, off of which is the landscaped pathway to the homes entry. From the formal entryway to the left one finds the dining room, kitchen, living room with P.V. stone-faced fireplace and view to the West, rustic family room off the kitchen with beamed ceiling and charming brick fireplace, a bedroom with access to exterior, the laundry, a bathroom, and an enclosed sunporch lining the Westside of the home. The hallway to the right of the entry leads to three bedrooms and two bathrooms, each bedroom flooded with natural light and views of the sparkling swimming pool and the large poolside patio, perfect for sunbathing, BBQing and entertaining. Additional features of the property include: extensive closet space, new windows, fresh paint inside and out, recently refinished flooring (hardwood and tile), fruit and citrus trees. This exceptional residence is located less than 20 minutes from the beach and the freeway. Pool and Landscaping services are included.

(RLNE5744210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Georgeff Road have any available units?
6 Georgeff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills, CA.
What amenities does 6 Georgeff Road have?
Some of 6 Georgeff Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Georgeff Road currently offering any rent specials?
6 Georgeff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Georgeff Road pet-friendly?
No, 6 Georgeff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills.
Does 6 Georgeff Road offer parking?
Yes, 6 Georgeff Road offers parking.
Does 6 Georgeff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Georgeff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Georgeff Road have a pool?
Yes, 6 Georgeff Road has a pool.
Does 6 Georgeff Road have accessible units?
No, 6 Georgeff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Georgeff Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Georgeff Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Georgeff Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Georgeff Road does not have units with air conditioning.

