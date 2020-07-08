6 Georgeff Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Located in the exclusive private gated city of Rolling Hills at the top of the Palos Verdes Peninsula - Located in the exclusive private gated city of Rolling Hills at the top of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, one finds this sprawling ranch-style house lovingly cared for over the years with an incredible North/South orientation designed to take full advantage of the sunlight and soft ocean breezes. The property is entered through the red brick drive which opens to an expansive area able to accommodate numerous cars, including a three-car garage, off of which is the landscaped pathway to the homes entry. From the formal entryway to the left one finds the dining room, kitchen, living room with P.V. stone-faced fireplace and view to the West, rustic family room off the kitchen with beamed ceiling and charming brick fireplace, a bedroom with access to exterior, the laundry, a bathroom, and an enclosed sunporch lining the Westside of the home. The hallway to the right of the entry leads to three bedrooms and two bathrooms, each bedroom flooded with natural light and views of the sparkling swimming pool and the large poolside patio, perfect for sunbathing, BBQing and entertaining. Additional features of the property include: extensive closet space, new windows, fresh paint inside and out, recently refinished flooring (hardwood and tile), fruit and citrus trees. This exceptional residence is located less than 20 minutes from the beach and the freeway. Pool and Landscaping services are included.



(RLNE5744210)