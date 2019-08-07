All apartments in Rolling Hills Estates
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

44 Empty Saddle Road

44 Empty Saddle Road · No Longer Available
Location

44 Empty Saddle Road, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

This “hidden gem” of PV awaits you on Empty Saddle Road!! One of the most desired areas of Rolling Hills Estates, this home offers exclusive access to the beautiful canyons & pristine horse trails of Rolling Hills Estates. This direct trail access estate offers 4 spacious bedrooms, 4 bathrooms & a gorgeous master suite retreat complete with a sauna. A state of the art kitchen with breakfast bar and high end appliances awaits you in the open concept kitchen. A Subzero refrigerator, Italian imported stove top, Frigidaire double ovens & additional GE two drawer refrigerator complete the ultimate chefs dream kitchen. A custom dual sided fireplace can be viewed from the living and dining areas making sure your home will always be cozy. The beautiful brick side patio is an excellent area for outdoor entertaining complete with gas bbq hookups. No houses will ever be built on the conservancy adjacent to the home offering additional privacy. This home is in walking distance to award winning schools, 10 min from the beach & freeways, 2 min from shopping/entertainment. I invite you to personally come view this exquisite property for yourself and fall in love with Empty Saddle Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Empty Saddle Road have any available units?
44 Empty Saddle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
What amenities does 44 Empty Saddle Road have?
Some of 44 Empty Saddle Road's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and sauna. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Empty Saddle Road currently offering any rent specials?
44 Empty Saddle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Empty Saddle Road pet-friendly?
No, 44 Empty Saddle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 44 Empty Saddle Road offer parking?
No, 44 Empty Saddle Road does not offer parking.
Does 44 Empty Saddle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Empty Saddle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Empty Saddle Road have a pool?
No, 44 Empty Saddle Road does not have a pool.
Does 44 Empty Saddle Road have accessible units?
No, 44 Empty Saddle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Empty Saddle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Empty Saddle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Empty Saddle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Empty Saddle Road does not have units with air conditioning.
