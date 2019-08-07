44 Empty Saddle Road

Amenities

This “hidden gem” of PV awaits you on Empty Saddle Road!! One of the most desired areas of Rolling Hills Estates, this home offers exclusive access to the beautiful canyons & pristine horse trails of Rolling Hills Estates. This direct trail access estate offers 4 spacious bedrooms, 4 bathrooms & a gorgeous master suite retreat complete with a sauna. A state of the art kitchen with breakfast bar and high end appliances awaits you in the open concept kitchen. A Subzero refrigerator, Italian imported stove top, Frigidaire double ovens & additional GE two drawer refrigerator complete the ultimate chefs dream kitchen. A custom dual sided fireplace can be viewed from the living and dining areas making sure your home will always be cozy. The beautiful brick side patio is an excellent area for outdoor entertaining complete with gas bbq hookups. No houses will ever be built on the conservancy adjacent to the home offering additional privacy. This home is in walking distance to award winning schools, 10 min from the beach & freeways, 2 min from shopping/entertainment. I invite you to personally come view this exquisite property for yourself and fall in love with Empty Saddle Road.