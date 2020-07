Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport doorman on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Large Mid Century Modern on a double Cul-De-Sac on the Peninsula in Rolling Hills Estates. This property features 4 bedrooms plus a "Mother-In-Law" unit with a full bath, fireplace and kitchen area. Yes, this may be the perfect solution for your extended family or teenagers!! This home features a large corner lot with roses, grass areas, pool, spa and redwood decking! This is the perfect family or entertainers home. Low key location that is both upscale and also private!