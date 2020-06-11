All apartments in Rolling Hills Estates
Rolling Hills Estates, CA
36 Santa Bella Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

36 Santa Bella Road

36 Santa Bella Road · No Longer Available
Location

36 Santa Bella Road, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
FOR LEASE : 4 Bedroom. 2.5 Bath, Den 1,942 Sqft + Detached Guest room with Bath on a 24,646 SqFt Large mostly flat Lot. $5250 per month.
Beautiful home near end of Cul-de-sac with mature trees and private peaceful canyon setting. Solar included.
Disregard many of the photos as UPDATES ARE UNDERWAY: kitchen, baths, new windows, upgrade rear guest house, painting, flooring, front landscaping, decking, and more.
Estimated July 1 move in date,
This single story home has 4 spacious bedrooms , 2.5 Baths open beam ceilings. The den, kitchen and living room all open up to a beautifully manicured backyard, Koi-Pond and large deck for relaxing and entertaining. There is also a detached structure with hardwood floors and 3/4 Bath in the back yard, which is used as a guest house. The front double doors lead open to the formal entry way. The spacious living room has a fireplace and open beam ceilings. The French doors and windows flood the room with natural light. There is plentiful closet space in most bedrooms. The laundry hookups are inside
the home. The master suite has its private bath. The Rear and side yards are like paradise with decking, mature trees, lawn area, fruit trees, and
canyon setting ! “RE/MAX Estate Properties has an established COVID-19 Prevention Plan set forth in form PEAD, which can be found here: https://rem.ax/2Wu6cF9. All visitors to the property must review and comply with these guidelines as well as sign a PEAD prior to entry.”

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Santa Bella Road have any available units?
36 Santa Bella Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
What amenities does 36 Santa Bella Road have?
Some of 36 Santa Bella Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Santa Bella Road currently offering any rent specials?
36 Santa Bella Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Santa Bella Road pet-friendly?
No, 36 Santa Bella Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 36 Santa Bella Road offer parking?
Yes, 36 Santa Bella Road offers parking.
Does 36 Santa Bella Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Santa Bella Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Santa Bella Road have a pool?
No, 36 Santa Bella Road does not have a pool.
Does 36 Santa Bella Road have accessible units?
No, 36 Santa Bella Road does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Santa Bella Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Santa Bella Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Santa Bella Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Santa Bella Road does not have units with air conditioning.

