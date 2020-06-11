36 Santa Bella Road

Amenities

FOR LEASE : 4 Bedroom. 2.5 Bath, Den 1,942 Sqft + Detached Guest room with Bath on a 24,646 SqFt Large mostly flat Lot. $5250 per month.

Beautiful home near end of Cul-de-sac with mature trees and private peaceful canyon setting. Solar included.

Disregard many of the photos as UPDATES ARE UNDERWAY: kitchen, baths, new windows, upgrade rear guest house, painting, flooring, front landscaping, decking, and more.

Estimated July 1 move in date,

This single story home has 4 spacious bedrooms , 2.5 Baths open beam ceilings. The den, kitchen and living room all open up to a beautifully manicured backyard, Koi-Pond and large deck for relaxing and entertaining. There is also a detached structure with hardwood floors and 3/4 Bath in the back yard, which is used as a guest house. The front double doors lead open to the formal entry way. The spacious living room has a fireplace and open beam ceilings. The French doors and windows flood the room with natural light. There is plentiful closet space in most bedrooms. The laundry hookups are inside

the home. The master suite has its private bath. The Rear and side yards are like paradise with decking, mature trees, lawn area, fruit trees, and

canyon setting ! “RE/MAX Estate Properties has an established COVID-19 Prevention Plan set forth in form PEAD, which can be found here: https://rem.ax/2Wu6cF9. All visitors to the property must review and comply with these guidelines as well as sign a PEAD prior to entry.”